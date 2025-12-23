Diving Deep Into MSU's Defensive Efforts

Michigan State is 11-1 at Christmas break, and Tom Izzo should be thrilled about how his team has played in the first 12 games of the season.

The Spartans have not played their best ball in the last few weeks, but the team has a week to regroup, spend Christmas with their families, and come back to the court refreshed.

Izzo’s team did not have high expectations entering the 2025-26 season, but the Spartans looked primed to compete for the Big Ten for another year. How has MSU remained one of the best teams in the conference?

The Spartans are getting it done on the defensive end of the floor, like Izzo teams always do.

The Spartans' elite defense

Dec 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Ivan Juric (3) dribbles the ball towards the basket as Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

MSU has allowed 63.3 points per game, which ranks second in the Big Ten behind Iowa, a team the Spartans scored 71 points against. It’s easy to see why they have been one of the best defensive teams in the country.

Izzo’s Spartan teams often feature disciplined defenders at all five positions, effort on the glass, and impressive rim protection. He has built an identity on slowing opposing offenses down.

Dec 16, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) grabs a rebound against the Toledo Rockets at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

As far as rebounding goes, the Spartans are second in the Big Ten in rebounds per game with 42.7, just behind Michigan. They also lead the conference in offensive rebounds per game, tied with Washington at 14.3.

MSU does not allow opponents to get extra possessions on the glass, as it leads the conference in opponent offensive rebounds per game at 8.3. The Spartans rank third in total rebounds allowed per game at 28.8.

The Spartans also hold opponents to poor shooting, as MSU has allowed only two opponents to score 70 points or more this season. They have allowed the third-lowest opponent field goal percentage in the conference, shutting down opposing offenses and limiting looks.

Dec 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V (5) dribbles the ball as Michigan State Spartans guard Kur Teng (2) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

MSU defenders are rarely out of place, as guards, wings, and bigs all know their assignments and how to react to the offense. You’ll rarely see a coverage bust that leads to a wide-open three-point shot or a cut under the basket against MSU.

To that point, Izzo gets effort from every player on the floor. Jeremy Fears Jr. is one of the best defensive guards in the country, Carson Cooper is an excellent rim protector, and Coen Carr has improved his defensive discipline over the last three seasons.

Nov 21, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Detroit Mercy Titans guard Tyler Spratt (1) gets his shot blocked by Spartan defenders including Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

The Spartans will take on excellent offensive teams in the Big Ten once conference play ramps up, but MSU has always risen to the occasion in the later months of the season. That should continue this season.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Michigan State basketball's defense when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW