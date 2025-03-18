MSU Defense Can’t Take Bryant Bulldogs Lightly
The Michigan State Spartans landed the second seed in the south region of the NCAA Tournament, where it will play Bryant in the first round. While the Spartans earned the Big Ten regular season crown, none of that matters now as they look to be the best program in the nation.
MSU's defense was strong all season, as the program has held its opponents to an average of 67.2 points per game. After a disheartening exit in the Big Ten Tournament, the Spartans should be firing on all cylinders as they enter the March festivities.
The Bulldogs had themselves a strong campaign in the American East conference. Not only did they lead their conference with a 23-11 record, but they were also a nightmare to defend, as they led the conference in average points put up per game with 81.6.
The Spartans ranked third in the Big Ten in the defensive category but also found themselves within the top 10 in average points scored per game, ranking eighth in that department at 78.2 points per game. The Bulldogs can't afford to take the Spartans lightly, especially if they want to move on to the second round.
MSU has to do its research on the Bulldogs' leading scorer, senior guard Rafael Pinzon. Pinzon dropped 555 total points on the season, averaging 18.5 points per game. Not only was he a threat when the ball was in his hands, but Pinzon does have some inconsistency in his shot.
Pinzon shot a 42.1% field-goal rate and a 38.5% 3-point rate. His 38.5% from beyond the arc ranked him third on the program, but he played double the games as the two players listed above him.
Coach Tom Izzo knows a thing or two about leading his Spartans into a NCAA Tournament battle, given the program has appeared in 26 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, with No. 27 on the horizon.
If the Spartan defense can continue to hold their opponents to less than 70 points, especially against the Bryant Bulldogs, they could see their ticket punched to the second round.
Friday's matchup is set for 10 p.m. in Cleveland.
