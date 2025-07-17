Carson Cooper's Take on Why MSU Struggled from Deep Last Season
Michigan State had just about all the makings of a national title team last season, but one area severely hindered their potential.
The Spartans struggled to efficiently find the bottom of the net from 3-point range, and rarely is a team able to go all the way without that crucial ingredient.
Michigan State shot just 31.1% from deep on the year, which was ranked 324th in the nation.
It caught up to the Spartans in the tournament and was a factor in their loss to Auburn in the Elite Eight.
Michigan State had shooters -- so what was the problem?
Spartan senior center Carson Cooper gave his take when he spoke to Michigan State Spartans On SI earlier this week.
"I think last year, we might have taken too many bad shots that really hurt our percentage and everything like that," said the veteran big man, "so being able to get our team chemistry good and finding good shots, then we're going to make more shots. It's pretty simple."
Cooper, of course, didn't have a hand in that, as he hasn't been known to shoot the 3 as a Spartan so far, attempting just one in his collegiate career.
But that's something he's focused on changing going into his final year.
"Right now, I don't think my shot was ever broke; I just think we never really saw -- it was probably more of the confidence, the comfortability of how I was feeling and all of that," Cooper said.
"But yeah, right now, I feel really good about it, and coach is giving me confidence. He wants me to shoot it just as much as I want to. So yeah, hopefully I'll be able to knock down one or two every once in a while."
Perimeter shooting is once again one of the concerns facing Michigan State going into next season, but the Spartans may be better in that department than people believe. Cooper summed up what it all comes down to:
"I think right now, it's just finding the good medium between what a good shot and what a bad shot is."
