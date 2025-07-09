Podcast: MSU Might be Better Shooting Team Than Expected
One of the main concerns facing next season's Michigan State team is its 3-point shooting.
The Spartans were far below average in that department last season, averaging 31.1% from range on the year, and with three of their best shooters from that team now gone, fans have little hope that there will be improvement in that area.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, our Aidan Champion discusses why 3-point shooting might not be a flaw for next season's team after all.
You can watch the episode below:
Michigan State freshman forward Cam Ward addressed the media after his performance at the Moneyball Pro-Am at Eastern High School (Lansing) on Tuesday.
Below is a partial transcript:
On summer workouts ...
Ward: "Summer's been perfect. It's been everything I thought it would be. Real competitive. A lot of learning experiences, I would say."
On competitive nature of practice ...
Ward: "Practice has been very competitive. We play against each other every day, always making each other better, so my game has grown a lot, and I've only been here a couple weeks. So, it's a good thing to feel, as far as playing against them every day."
On Moneyball ...
Ward: "Man, it's fun. It's a fun experience. Kind of just like open gym, honestly. You just get to do what you want, try different things out, test everything that you would do in the game, but it feels good to play in here, especially playing with my teammates and against them. I feel like it builds our relationship even more."
On excitement for the season ...
Ward: "I'm really excited for it. Got a lot of big games coming up, a lot of big games early, too. So, it will test us early and see how we are, but I think we got a good shot at going undefeated as far as our whole season, honestly."
On what an offseason workout looks like at Michigan State ...
Ward: "We got lift in the morning, we go to breakfast, practice, and then, from there, we get our treatment, recovery. Some guys will come back at night and get some shots up. Just small things to keep the maintenance of it, things like that. But I think it's the best program in the world because it gives you time to rest and just be the best performance of yourself."
On watching film ...
Ward: "All the new guys, we tend to watch film (of last season) at least once or twice a week, just so we can pick up on the concepts and the plays so when we get into practice, there's not a lot of teaching, it's more so just a lot of learning."
On Big Ten competition ...
Ward: "Very physical. Very physical, very fast-paced, but that's the reason I came here. I play very physical, very fast-paced, run up and down the court. So, I feel like this is the best spot for me, and that's why I chose the Big Ten."
