Denham Wojcik's Statistical Response To Public Scrutiny

Michigan State has achieved double-digit wins this season, with a record of 10-1, by defeating Toledo in an overall dominant victory.

The Spartans started strong against the Rockets and were able to hold out till the end of the game to win 92-69.

Michigan State's Cam Ward, center, and the rest of the team celebrate after the Walton's back-to-back 3-pointers against Toledo during the second half on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a battle of two halves against Toledo, and the play of the team was sloppy in the second half , which led to much public scrutiny on social media against many players on the team.

One of the most often brought up names during the game was Denham Wojcik, with people saying online that he did not deserve time on the court this season.

So how did Wojcik respond on the court, and how can he continue to respond in the Spartans' final two games of 2025?

How Wojcik Responded To The Adversity On The Court

Michigan State's Denham Wojcik, right, is pressured by Toledo's Sonny Wilson during the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shooting: Needs To Be Better

Against Toledo Wojcik did not have the greatest showing to be able to silence the loud voices online, at least not shooting wise.

He went 0-3 when trying to score and going forward he, along with a few other players on the team, will need to start draining shots more often for the hate to go away.

Rebounding: Good, But Could Improve

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Denham Wojcik (10) drives to the basket with Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cooper Koch (8) in pursuit during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

The Spartans have many players who are rebounding machines, and for everybody to get a prominent number of boards is almost impossible.

Whether it be starters in Jaxon Kohler, who had 13, and Carson Cooper, who had nine, or even fellow bench players in Jesse McCullouch, who had eight, to get any rebounds is impressive.

However, with only one to his name, Wojcik needs to get the ball back to his team more, as players with much less time than him, such as Trey Fort, still had more than him.

Assists: The Strongest Showing

Michigan State's Denham Wojcik moves the ball against San Jose State during the first half on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because of his good vision and quickness with the ball as stated by fans, Wojcik was able to attain six assists on the night.

Six is much more than every starter other than Jeremy Fears Jr., who is known for being great at getting assists, and if anybody is to be better than Fears Jr. in that it would likely be Wojcik.

If there is anything for Wojick to improve it is not assists, and he was able to use his strong passing ability to somewhat deal with the adversity online.

Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo, left, talks with Coen Carr, left, and Denham Wojcik during the first day of basketball practice on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU had a sloppy game against Toledo in some places and were great in others, and that is the same story for Denham Wojcik, but he has a lot to prove to the waiting Spartan Nation before the criticism goes away.

