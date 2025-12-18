Denham Wojcik's Statistical Response To Public Scrutiny
Michigan State has achieved double-digit wins this season, with a record of 10-1, by defeating Toledo in an overall dominant victory.
The Spartans started strong against the Rockets and were able to hold out till the end of the game to win 92-69.
It was a battle of two halves against Toledo, and the play of the team was sloppy in the second half, which led to much public scrutiny on social media against many players on the team.
One of the most often brought up names during the game was Denham Wojcik, with people saying online that he did not deserve time on the court this season.
So how did Wojcik respond on the court, and how can he continue to respond in the Spartans' final two games of 2025?
How Wojcik Responded To The Adversity On The Court
Shooting: Needs To Be Better
- Against Toledo Wojcik did not have the greatest showing to be able to silence the loud voices online, at least not shooting wise.
- He went 0-3 when trying to score and going forward he, along with a few other players on the team, will need to start draining shots more often for the hate to go away.
Rebounding: Good, But Could Improve
- The Spartans have many players who are rebounding machines, and for everybody to get a prominent number of boards is almost impossible.
- Whether it be starters in Jaxon Kohler, who had 13, and Carson Cooper, who had nine, or even fellow bench players in Jesse McCullouch, who had eight, to get any rebounds is impressive.
- However, with only one to his name, Wojcik needs to get the ball back to his team more, as players with much less time than him, such as Trey Fort, still had more than him.
Assists: The Strongest Showing
- Because of his good vision and quickness with the ball as stated by fans, Wojcik was able to attain six assists on the night.
- Six is much more than every starter other than Jeremy Fears Jr., who is known for being great at getting assists, and if anybody is to be better than Fears Jr. in that it would likely be Wojcik.
- If there is anything for Wojick to improve it is not assists, and he was able to use his strong passing ability to somewhat deal with the adversity online.
MSU had a sloppy game against Toledo in some places and were great in others, and that is the same story for Denham Wojcik, but he has a lot to prove to the waiting Spartan Nation before the criticism goes away.
