WATCH: Michigan State's Carson Cooper Speaks After Loss to Wisconsin
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Despite its narrow 77-74 loss to Wisconsin in Saturday's Big Ten Tournament semifinals, Michigan State once again had a number of Spartans contribute in a variety of ways.
Junior center Carson Cooper, in particular, nearly earned a double-double, securing a game-high 10 boards while recording 8 points.
Cooper has been a crucial piece for the Spartans this season and will need to continue to serve as a valuable asset this team for it to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.
The veteran addressed the media after his Michigan State's loss on Saturday. You can watch some of his availability below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference:
Izzo: "Well, I'm disappointed, and I think it shows you how little things can make a difference. We preach that all the time, but sometimes it doesn't go through. But I'm proud of these guys, especially these two [Jase Richardson and Jeremy Fears Jr.]. Coop [Carson Cooper] played awfully well, did a lot of things that we asked him to do. I think Jeremy is playing his best basketball in the last three, four games. Jase has had an eight-, 10-game run where he's playing phenomenal basketball. You've got to give some credit to Wisconsin. [John] Tonje was -- he definitely, along with [Braden] Smith, were the best players in the league at that time. He played like one of them today. I thought we did a pretty good job on him most of the way, and he cut loose a little bit, and that's what great players do. And yet I thought our game plan, I thought we -- you know, they didn't get 19 3s. How many did they get, eight, nine? And they got a couple of those late. We just made some mistakes in some key runs, and that was the difference in the game. Both teams had seven turnovers. That's a hell of a basketball game. We outrebounded them, shot pretty much similar, shot pretty well from the line, so did they. So, probably a hell of a basketball game except for the couple things that happened that probably cost us."
