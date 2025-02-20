How do Spartans Contain Rivals' 7-Foot Duo?
For the past three months, the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (21-5, 12-3) and the rest of the Big Ten have heard about how great the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines' (20-5, 12-2) 7-foot duo of junior Danny Wolf and senior Vlad Goldin have been. It is time for the Spartans to shut that noise down.
The two in-state rivals that lead the Big Ten conference will face off for the first of two matchups in the final five games of the season on Friday night at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. It is one of the most anticipated games around the Big Ten and for both programs' seasons.
Michigan is the top team in the Big Ten standings with the Spartans trailing just a half game behind it. If the Spartans want to retain first place, they must find a way to limit the Wolverines' top two scorers in Wolf and Goldin. Both are first-year transfers, standing above seven feet each.
Goldin is playing for his third school in his five-year career, most recently transferring over from Florida Atlantic this past offseason. He came over with first-year head coach Dusty May, who took the Owls to a Final Four appearance in 2023.
The 7-1, 250-pound center is averaging a team-high 15.7 points on 64% shooting with 6.2 rebounds. He is coming off a 20-point performance in a road win over Ohio State this past weekend and is just one of the two game-changers that the Spartans must contain.
Former Yale Bulldog, junior Danny Wolf has arguably been the number one transfer player in the conference this season. He is averaging a double-double with 12.9 points on 51.7% shooting and a team-high 10 rebounds. He is considered a point-center for his versatility as a three-level scorer.
Three guys must step up for the Spartans in matching their physicality and size, looking to limit both Wolverines to career-low performances. Junior big men Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper, alongside senior center Szymon Zapala, must play the way they did against No. 13 Purdue on Tuesday.
The Spartans earned 42 of their 75 points in the paint with all three Spartans combining for 25 points total in the win. They must contain Michigan's two-man pick-and-roll while defending without fouling. Michigan State's size must stay on the floor to match what the Wolverines will try to do down low.
It may not be the worst thing in the world to send either Goldin or Wolf to the free-throw line as both guys have been brutal from the charity stripe. Goldin is hitting at a 74.1% clip from the line, which is seventh-best on the team, while Wolf is a dreadful 62,5%, which is 10th-best on the roster.
