Podcast: When Will MSU's Tom Izzo Call it a Career?
Tom Izzo has been the face of Michigan State athletics for decades now, and it will be a sad day in East Lansing when he decides to close the book on his long, illustrious coaching career.
But when will that day come?
It's really anyone's guess. And even Izzo doesn't seem to know. And when he does, what will be the reason?
Our Aidan Champion breaks down these questions on this latest edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
Izzo addressed the media last month. Below is a partial transcript of his opening statement:
Izzo: "I wanted to have a press conference at the end for a different reason than maybe I normally have a press conference at the end. And most of it is dealing with the experiences that we're all going through; when I say we're all -- players, coaches, media, fans, everybody.
"I talked to a bunch of coaches all over the country. So, make sure you understand, this is not Michigan State. This is not basketball. It's football. It's basketball.
"With the kids putting their name in the portal and getting criticized for their decisions, I'm asking that -- we've created a bad system. We are -- you can look at all of you, you look at me, you can look at administrators, you can look at NCAA. There's been a bad system created by the adults. And the players are being forced to navigate that with most of the public attention focused on the negative things of it.
"As I said, it's not specific to Michigan State, but it more reflects the problems we're having in everything in sports right now.
"Biggest concern is that these guys have had people in their ear all year long. Why don't I enjoy the transfer portal? Why did I speak right before the NCAA Tournament? Is because I laughed when they said the portal was opening. I told you the portal was open 24/7, 365 days a year. There’s dates that somebody puts a rule out there that usually doesn't get listened to anyway.
"But I'm more worried about, really, now, like I have my whole career, the kids. I'm asking you to ask the people that are your readers, that your listeners and everything else, quit the Twitter wars. Quit getting into these people's families, minds and what they're doing. It's not helping anybody.
"Spend more time maybe calling the NCAA, commissioners, our government, Washington D.C., to try to figure out how to help something that has gotten a little bit out of control.
"You better understand, first of all, that, contrary to popular belief, because I've spoken out, I am in no way, shape or form, against players making money at all. I have been a fan of some guardrails, which is prevalent in every single job in America. There is guardrails on every job -- what you make, what I made with the NBA makes, what hockey and football, and everybody else makes.
"The system was set up without any proper guidelines. It has not helped any players make decisions. They’re left to get middlemen and other people involved in their life. I don't think parents could know what they're doing, because if I'm on every committee known to mankind and as a coach, I barely know what's going on.
"The pressure with no transparency is off the charts, guys, ladies. These kids are under pressure from the day the season starts with -- and then it's the only thing that I completely object to that doesn't happen in, I don't think, in pro sports -- this constant meddling with our players throughout the year by whoever, I don't know. I can't put my finger on it. I just know it’s happening."
Don't miss any of our coverage of Michigan State athletics when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
More on Izzo: