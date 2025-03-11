BREAKING: Michigan State Receives Six Big Ten Awards
The Michigan State Spartans received multiple postseason conference honors on Monday, as announced on the Big Ten Network.
Spartans coach Tom Izzo won his fourth Big Ten Coach of the Year Award. This is the first time Izzo has won the award since 2012, the last time the Spartans started the season unranked and went on to win the Big Ten.
Izzo led the Spartans to a program-record 17 conference wins in the regular season. The Hall-of-Fame coach also tied the record of eleven Big Ten Titles with former Indiana head coach Bob Knight and former Purdue head coach Ward "Piggy" Lambert.
There was a tight race for Big Ten Freshman of the Year, as the conference showcased a stacked class of newcomers. But Maryland forward Derik Queen took home the award. Queen averaged 15.7 points and nine rebounds per game while leading the Terrapins to the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
However, Spartan freshman guard Jase Richardson was selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team alongside Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis and the Rutgers duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
Richardson has been one of the Spartans’ biggest surprises, averaging 11.6 points per game. The freshman has developed from a bench player to begin the season to becoming the Spartans' primary option at the end of games. Richardson led the team in scoring in four of the last six games.
Spartan senior guard Jaden Akins was selected to the Big Ten All-Defensive team. Akins averaged .8 steals per game and was usually tasked with guarding the opposing primary ball handler. The senior was the veteran presence on the Spartans’ defense, which allowed the third-least amount of points per game in the conference.
The Michigan State backcourt of Richardson and Akins was also selected for the All-Big Ten Third Team. With Richardson being a unanimous selection and Akins being recognized by the coaches.
Michigan State assistant coach Doug Wojcik was named Howard Moore Assistant of the Year. Wojick has been on Izzo’s staff for seven seasons and this was his first season as associate head coach.
Purdue continued its stranglehold on the Big Ten Player of the Year Award, with guard Braden Smith being recognized after former Boilermakers center Zach Edey won the past two seasons.
Michigan State is the first team to win the Big Ten regular season title outright without a player on the All-Big Ten First Team or Second Team in over 30 years.
