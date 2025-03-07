Tigers' Cy Young Winner Praises Izzo, Spartan Program
Michigan State basketball received showers of praise from one of the elite talents in Major League Baseball.
A recent interview featured Detroit Tigers' 2025 Cy Young-winning left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal raving about the incredible time he spent with the Spartans last month.
Skubal visited East Lansing back in mid-January to support the Spartans as they battled and beat the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Breslin Center. He got to tour the facilities, meet and speak with Coach Tom Izzo and enjoy an 80-78 Michigan State victory.
Just recently, Skubal was brought on for a mid-game interview during a recent Detroit Tigers Spring Training contest presented by ESPN.
They asked him about his time with the Spartan program and the experience he had. Skubal could not have enjoyed his time more based on how he spoke about it.
"That was really cool. Izzo's the man," Skubal said. "That place rocks, too. For a college basketball setting, I mean, that's a very electric venue. Probably one of the cooler things I've done in my life."
It seemed like Skubal had a blast on campus, but the way he spoke about his experience doubles down on his being a Spartan fan going forward. He joins the rest of the Spartan faithful, considering Izzo as "the man."
Skubal's comments regarding the Breslin Center and the electric atmosphere that it brings are just another feather in Spartan fans' caps for how much energy and passion they bring on a nightly basis. The fact that it was "one of the cooler things" Skubal's done in his life says a lot about the program.
Skubal attended Seattle University and was drafted in the ninth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He isn't even a Michigan native, as he hails from Hayward, California. The only direct tie to the program is the fact that Skubal pitches for the Spartans' home-state team in downtown Detroit.
The fact that he has grasped onto the Spartan program with such wonderful words to say about Izzo, the Breslin, and his experience just speaks to the vibe that Michigan State basketball exudes. There are few programs in the country that can attract outside eyes to be passionate about that team.
