Ugochukwu: Legendary Coach Vouched for Tom Izzo, MSU
Michigan State transfer sophomore Divine Ugochukwu's world changed a bit when his former coach, the great Jim Larranaga, retired during what was Ugochukwu's lone season with Miami (FL).
Initially intending on redshirting his first season, Ugochukwu would earn a significant role for the Hurricanes, serving as their backup point guard before taking over as the starter for an injured Nigel Pack.
One would imagine that getting more exposure than expected as a freshman would be a major confidence builder for a player, but with Larranaga's retirement, Ugochukwu felt he had to look elsewhere, as it was because of the former Naismith Coach of the Year that he had committed to the program.
Ugochukwu would take the opportunity to play for another legendary coach in Tom Izzo, who knows Larranaga well. And Larranaga vouched for the longtime Michigan State coach.
"I talked to coach L about coach Izzo a lot," Ugochukwu said. "And he spoke really good for him and told me this would be the best place for me and how I develop, and it fits my game. So, he spoke really good about Tom and just Michigan State in general."
Larranaga had spent 13-plus seasons as Miami's head coach. He led the Hurricanes to two ACC titles and a Final Four appearance in 2023. He also had success in his many years coaching George Mason and Bowling Green State.
Ugochukwu compared Larranaga to his new head coach.
"Both of them have pretty hard practices," he said. "They've seen a lot -- of course, they're older coaches -- so they've seen a lot. They got different perspectives of the game, but I think they're both really good coaches."
Ugochukwu clearly feels drawn to legendary coaches.
"They win," he said. "They know what it takes to win. They've seen the best, and they produce the best, so for me, I just want to be part of the best, so it's perfect for me."
The Spartans desperately needed a backup point guard this offseason, and they found it with Ugochukwu, a young up-and-comer who gained valuable experience in his freshman season.
"Losing Tre Holloman, they wanted someone that could fill the role to play the 1 and the 2," Ugochukwu said. "So, I could play off the ball and on the ball, and I thought it was the perfect fit."
