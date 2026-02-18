What MSU's Tom Izzo Said Following Emphatic Win over UCLA

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Tom Izzo's squad needed a game like this.

Behind a dominant first half and a bunch of threes, No. 15 Michigan State rolled over UCLA, 82-59 , at the Breslin Center on Tuesday night. MSU entered losers of three of its last four, but now gets to improve to 21-5 overall and 11-4 during Big Ten play.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo looks on before the game against Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Izzo is not one to puff out his chest after performances like these. He said that that wasn't the same Bruins team that he watched on film the last couple of days, but 23-point victories in the Big Ten don't pop out of nowhere. Shooting 14-for-27 (51.9%) from beyond the arc in this one, setting a new season-high for made threes, certainly helps.

Spartan Nation was there to capture video of Izzo's entire press conference. We've provided it below here.

Watch Tom Izzo here:

More on Tuesday's Game

Michigan State's Jordan Scott makes a 3-pointer against UCLA during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One treat for Izzo during this one is that his childhood friend, Steve Mariucci, former San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions head coach, was in attendance for this one. They were talking on the bench to one another during warmups, and Mariucci sat among the media during Izzo's presser.

"You can see why I like football better than basketball," Izzo joked during his opening statement. "We go to Wisconsin, and we can't make a shot, and they can't miss one. And we come here, and we can't miss a shot, and they [UCLA] can't make one. And then Wisconsin goes to Ohio State, and they can't hit a three. My sport is harder than yours. It's harder to coach."

This certainly looked like a much improved MSU team from the last time everyone saw it. The Spartans took the same number of threes as they did in Madison last Friday, but their makes went from eight to a season-high 14. Wisconsin ended up shooting 15-for-35 (42.9) from deep; UCLA went 8-for-32 (25.0%).

One of the big helps was that Michigan State had more help for point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. that it has had in the past handful of games. Fears still dropped 16 points with 10 assists, but his teammates were spreading the wealth much better in this one than they were against the Badgers. MSU only had one non-Fears assist at Wisconsin on Friday, and it came with less than two minutes to go; during this game, there were 11 assists from players besides Fears.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo speaks following a game against UCLA at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. MSU won the game, 82-59. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's game vs. UCLA when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW