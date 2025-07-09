MSU Sophomore G Divine Ugochukwu Speaks on Offseason, More
LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State players were back at it for Week 2 of the 2025 Moneyball-Pro Am, this week playing at Eastern High School in Lansing.
Michigan State transfer sophomore point guard Divine Ugochukwu is now well into the offseason. After transferring over from Miami (FL), Ugochukwu is now expected to be the Spartans' backup point guard.
He revisited his reason for coming to Michigan State, added a little more insight on the process, revealed his nickname and more when he addressed reporters at the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday.
Ugochukwu addressed the media at Week 1 of the Moneyball Pro-Am a couple of weeks ago. Below is a transcript from that:
On transferring to a new program ...
Ugochukwu: "It's going good so far. Just talking about older players that have been here like Jaxon (Kohler), Coop (Carson Cooper) and Jeremy Fears just leading the way and showing us around and just getting us real situated, so it's been fun so far."
On if the history of point guards at Michigan State excited him ...
Ugochukwu: "Yeah, for sure. Yeah, definitely. Just the point guard history here and just the winning culture and just the competitiveness, I loved it, for sure.
On portal experience ...
Ugochukwu: "So, I hit the portal because our coach from Miami retired. So, I ended up in the portal; I was getting contacted by other schools early in the process, and then, a couple -- I would say two to three weeks later, Michigan State contacted me, and then, we just built a connection, and then, it just happened from there."
On his visit to Michigan State ...
Ugochukwu: "My family came down, and it was like a two-day visit. They toured us around East Lansing, a basketball gym, worked out. It was just real fun."
On if he watched Michigan State in the tournament ...
Ugochukwu: "Oh yeah, for sure. Yeah, I definitely watched them. Especially when they started recruiting me, I started watching them a lot more. So, it was good."
On Fears ...
Ugochukwu: "Yeah, me and Jeremy -- he's a really cool guy, a real fun guy, a real high-energy, high guy, so we really compete at practice, and it's good."
