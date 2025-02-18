Spartans Football Announcer to be Inducted to Basketball HOF
Michigan State Spartans football play-by-play radio voice and Detroit Pistons television broadcaster, George Blaha, is being recognized for the incredible career that he has put together over a five-decade broadcasting career. He will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Friday that Blaha, who is in his 49th season as the voice of the Pistons, will receive its 2025 Curt Gowdy Electronic Awards. The award is given to those who make a significant impact on the game of basketball through print or electronic media.
Through his NBA broadcast career, Blaha has called over 3,700 regular season games, including 260 playoff games with three NBA titles and five Finals appearances. Names such as Richard "Rip" Hamilton, "Dunkin" Darvin Ham, and Dennis "The Worm" Rodman were all used often by Blaha.
While being the face of Pistons basketball, Blaha has dedicated nearly the same amount of time to being the voice of Spartan football. "Touchdown MSU!" is a phrase from the Hall-of-Fame broadcaster that brings back surreal memories for any Spartan that hears it.
Blaha got his start in 1971 when longtime head coach Duffy Daugherty was at the helm. He would never lose the job, witnessing six Big Ten championships, a Rose Bowl victory, College Football Playoff appearance (2015) and 12 total bowl game victories over 53 seasons with Michigan State.
A historian of the game, Blaha has seen the roller coaster of Spartan success and failures over the decades but has never wavered from his role with the program. He has a deep-rooted affection for Spartan football despite receiving his MBA from a bitter rival, the University of Michigan.
The Troy, Michigan native still holds the weekly MSU Coaches Show on the Spartans Sports Network, interviewing Coach Jonathan Smith at a nearby restaurant in East Lansing. At 79-years old, there are few broadcasters that have dedicated more time and energy to a college program in history.
The state of Michigan has one of the strongest groups of broadcasters at the collegiate and pro levels, with Blaha being at the forefront of it all. He is regarded as one of the most experienced and talented broadcasters to put on the headset, and the Spartan community is more than lucky to have him.
