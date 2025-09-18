Full MSU 2025-26 Men's Basketball Schedule Released
The entire 2025-26 regular season schedule for the Michigan State men's basketball team is now out, as the conference slate was revealed during a Big Ten Network broadcast on Thursday.
MSU's schedule includes two exhibition games and the traditional 31 regular season contests, featuring the 20-game Big Ten schedule.
Some quick highlights of the schedule include a home game against Arkansas on Nov. 8, the team's Thanksgiving Day game against North Carolina, hosting Duke on Dec. 6, beginning Big Ten play with a home game vs. Iowa on Dec. 2, hosting Michigan on Jan. 30, ending the regular season in Ann Arbor on March 8, and also Xavier Booker's return to East Lansing when UCLA comes to town on Feb. 17.
This will be Tom Izzo's 31st season as the head coach. The Hall of Famer has already won 11 Big Ten regular season championships, including an outright title last year with a 17-3 mark. Izzo was also the 2025 Big Ten Coach of the Year, the fourth time he's won the award. MSU also now has made 26 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, making it to the Elite Eight last season.
Here's the full 2025-26 schedule for Izzo's Spartans:
Bold indicates home game
October
Oct. 23 (Thu.) - Bowling Green (exh.)
Oct. 28 (Tue.) - at UConn (exh.)
November
Nov. 3 (Mon.) - Colgate
Nov. 8 (Sat.) - Arkansas
Nov. 13 (Thu.) - San Jose State
Nov. 21 (Fri.) - Detroit
Nov. 25 (Tue.) - vs. East Carolina (Ft. Myers Classic)
Nov. 27 (Thu.) vs. North Carolina (Ft. Myers Classic)
December
Dec. 2 (Tue.) - Iowa
Dec. 6 (Sat.) - Duke
Dec. 13 (Sat.) - at Penn State
Dec. 16 (Tue.) - Toledo
Dec. 20 (Sat.) - vs. Oakland (Little Caesars Arena)
Dec. 29 (Mon.) - Cornell
January
Jan. 2 (Fri.) - at Nebraska
Jan. 5 (Mon.) - USC
Jan. 8 (Thu.) - Northwestern
Jan. 13 (Tue.) - Indiana
Jan. 17 (Sat.) - at Washington
Jan. 20 (Tue.) - at Oregon
Jan. 24 (Sat.) - Maryland
Jan. 27 (Tue.) - at Rutgers
Jan. 30 (Fri.) - Michigan
February
Feb. 4 (Wed.) - at Minnesota
Feb. 7 (Sat.) - Illinois
Feb. 13 (Fri.) - at Wisconsin
Feb. 17 (Tue.) - UCLA
Feb. 22 (Sun.) - Ohio State
Feb. 26 (Thu.) - at Purdue
March
March 1 (Sun.) - at Indiana
March 5 (Thu.) - Rutgers
March 8 (Sun.) - at Michigan
Postseason Events
Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, Ill.) - March 11-15
NCAA First Four (Dayton, Ohio) - March 17-18
NCAA First, Second Round - March 19-22
NCAA Sweet 16, Elite Eight - March 26-29
NCAA Final Four - April 4 and 6
