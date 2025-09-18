Spartan Nation

Full MSU 2025-26 Men's Basketball Schedule Released

See the entire schedule for the Spartans for this upcoming season.

Jacob Cotsonika

Nov 16, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) dunks against Bowling Green Falcons during the second half at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) dunks against Bowling Green Falcons during the second half at Breslin Center. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Junfu Han/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
The entire 2025-26 regular season schedule for the Michigan State men's basketball team is now out, as the conference slate was revealed during a Big Ten Network broadcast on Thursday.

MSU's schedule includes two exhibition games and the traditional 31 regular season contests, featuring the 20-game Big Ten schedule.

Tom Izz
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo speaks during senior day and Big Ten regular season championship celebration at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Sunday, March 9, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some quick highlights of the schedule include a home game against Arkansas on Nov. 8, the team's Thanksgiving Day game against North Carolina, hosting Duke on Dec. 6, beginning Big Ten play with a home game vs. Iowa on Dec. 2, hosting Michigan on Jan. 30, ending the regular season in Ann Arbor on March 8, and also Xavier Booker's return to East Lansing when UCLA comes to town on Feb. 17.

This will be Tom Izzo's 31st season as the head coach. The Hall of Famer has already won 11 Big Ten regular season championships, including an outright title last year with a 17-3 mark. Izzo was also the 2025 Big Ten Coach of the Year, the fourth time he's won the award. MSU also now has made 26 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, making it to the Elite Eight last season.

Here's the full 2025-26 schedule for Izzo's Spartans:

Bold indicates home game

October

Kur Ten
Michigan State's Kur Teng shoots against Ferris State during the first half on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oct. 23 (Thu.) - Bowling Green (exh.)

Oct. 28 (Tue.) - at UConn (exh.)

November

Carson Coope
Michigan State center Carson Cooper (15) waves at fans as he exits the floor after 87-62 at the First Round of NCAA Tournament at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday, March 21, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nov. 3 (Mon.) - Colgate

Nov. 8 (Sat.) - Arkansas

Nov. 13 (Thu.) - San Jose State

Nov. 21 (Fri.) - Detroit

Nov. 25 (Tue.) - vs. East Carolina (Ft. Myers Classic)

Nov. 27 (Thu.) vs. North Carolina (Ft. Myers Classic)

December

Tom Izzo, Jeremy Fears Jr
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) after a play against Auburn during the second half of the Elite Eight round of NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, March 30, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dec. 2 (Tue.) - Iowa

Dec. 6 (Sat.) - Duke

Dec. 13 (Sat.) - at Penn State

Dec. 16 (Tue.) - Toledo

Dec. 20 (Sat.) - vs. Oakland (Little Caesars Arena)

Dec. 29 (Mon.) - Cornell

January

Coen Car
Michigan State's Coen Carr dunks against Minnesota during the second half on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jan. 2 (Fri.) - at Nebraska

Jan. 5 (Mon.) - USC

Jan. 8 (Thu.) - Northwestern

Jan. 13 (Tue.) - Indiana

Jan. 17 (Sat.) - at Washington

Jan. 20 (Tue.) - at Oregon

Jan. 24 (Sat.) - Maryland

Jan. 27 (Tue.) - at Rutgers

Jan. 30 (Fri.) - Michigan

February

Jaxon Kohle
Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) celebrates a play against Michigan during the first half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Sunday, March 9, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Feb. 4 (Wed.) - at Minnesota

Feb. 7 (Sat.) - Illinois

Feb. 13 (Fri.) - at Wisconsin

Feb. 17 (Tue.) - UCLA

Feb. 22 (Sun.) - Ohio State

Feb. 26 (Thu.) - at Purdue

March

Tom Izz
Mar 30, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo during the second half in the South Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Auburn Tigers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

March 1 (Sun.) - at Indiana

March 5 (Thu.) - Rutgers

March 8 (Sun.) - at Michigan

Postseason Events

March Madnes
Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; A view of March Madness signage and the court before an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Brigham Young Cougars at Prudential Center. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Big Ten Tournament (Chicago, Ill.) - March 11-15

NCAA First Four (Dayton, Ohio) - March 17-18

NCAA First, Second Round - March 19-22

NCAA Sweet 16, Elite Eight - March 26-29

NCAA Final Four - April 4 and 6

Jeremy Fears Jr
Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. moves the ball against Purdue during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

