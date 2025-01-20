Spartans' Holloman Continues Show Up in Big Games
The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (16-2, 7-0) picked up another incredible win at home on Sunday afternoon, defeating the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 5-3). One Spartan has risen to the occasion in big games, that being junior guard Tre Holloman who took over the game at times.
Holloman helped the Spartans to their 80-78 win to stay undefeated in conference play with 17 important points, his second-highest point total of the season. His highest was 19 against then-No. 12 North Carolina in late November. His two best games of the season against ranked opponents.
There is something to be said about players that elevate their game in tougher situations. The Spartans had not played a ranked team since before Thanksgiving when they defeated the Tar Heels. Holloman once again made sure he played his best ball against one of the Big Ten's top teams.
In 23 minutes of play, the third-year star was 5-9 shooting from the field and also made seven of eight free throws. Holloman beat his defender off the dribble several times to either finish at the rim or create contact and head to the free throw line. His game plan was executed perfectly to a tee.
Holloman would shut the door on the game as well, knocking down a pair of free throws with the Spartans leading by one with five seconds left. He practically put the game on ice for the Spartans' 11th-straight victory and seventh in Big Ten play.
Through 18 games, it has become a breakout year for Holloman who is receiving the most playing time over his three-year career and is posting career highs in almost every category. Averaging 7.5 points and 3.9 rebounds with a deadly 95.5% free throw percentage is a major jump from last season.
The Spartans currently have four other ranked opponents remaining on their schedule and will meet the Illini one more time in February. There are plenty of more opportunities for Holloman to continue his success in big moments which will pay dividends when the pressures of March roll around.
