Spartans Must Stay Away From the 3 Against Illinois
The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (19-5, 10-3) are gearing up for another big-time conference matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 9-6) on the road Saturday. They seek the season series sweep and must do so by limiting their shots from 3-point range.
The Spartans have struggled all year to figure out their 3-point shooting woes which has led to multiple losses this season. This group does not have a Gary Harris or Matt McQuaid and must find a way to win without possessing that dangerous three-point threat.
Back in January, the Spartans took down the Illini at home, 80-78. That game featured 65 total shots from the Spartans and just 10 from 3-point range, making three of them. They stayed away from the big shot and found success in the paint and at the free-throw line.
The same recipe must be carried out in this matchup. Michigan State is the worst 3-point shooting team in the conference and ranks 357th in all of Division I at just 28.8% from downtown. A major factor in its recent loss to Indiana was the fact that it went 4-23 from beyond the arc.
Spartans coach Tom Izzo spoke to the quality of those 3-point shots that were being taken from several different players when he addressed the media after the upset loss.
"I do think we missed some shots; I take it you thought they were not good shots," Izzo said. "I thought they were pretty good shots for the most part. At least a couple guys had some really good looks, and we didn't make them."
Izzo was spot-on with his evaluation of his team's shot selection. They received several quality, open looks that deserved to be taken. However, when the team is shooting less than 30% from beyond 22 feet, those shots look less and less quality due to the inability to make them at an average clip.
There will be an expectation that Illinois comes out playing a zone defense to try and force the Spartans to take more outside shots, something the Hoosiers excelled with earlier this week. Being able to dribble penetrate, pull defenders out of position, and find the open man inside will be key.
Michigan State will require strong guard play to be successful against a good defensive team in Illinois. Being able to create ball movement, hit shots inside the perimeter and draw fouls at the rim will be how the Spartans win this game. It is a victory they need to stay afloat for a Big Ten title.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.