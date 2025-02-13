Does Illinois Game Make or Break MSU's Conference Chances?
The Michigan State Spartans take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road on Saturday evening in a game that may decide their fate in the Big Ten.
Three losses in four games have caused the Spartans to tumble from the top of the conference standings. They now sit in third place behind Michigan and Purdue after leading for nearly two months.
MSU had a concerning performance against Indiana at home on Tuesday evening. In a game where Tom Izzo could have surpassed Bob Knight as the all-time Big Ten wins leader, the Hoosiers prevented that from happening.
The Spartans’ schedule does not let up during the final seven games, so they cannot afford to drop too many games if they want to win the conference crown. The Wolverines and Boilermakers have been playing great basketball recently, and their schedules are not nearly as tough as MSU’s.
The Spartans face a scrappy and talented Illini team in a tough environment. MSU already beat Illinois at home this season, so Brad Underwood’s squad will be looking for revenge.
If MSU does not win on Saturday, are its chances of winning the conference dashed?
Not necessarily, but they become significantly smaller.
The Spartans had a great two months, but that time is over. They face a difficult group of teams to close out conference play. MSU’s flaws have been exploited over the last couple of games.
MSU cannot shoot from the outside, and that is not likely to change this season. If it doesn’t, the Spartans could be in danger of not making a run in the NCAA Tournament. While the Illini do not shoot well from three-point range either, MSU cannot rely on Illinois missing shots if it wants to win.
The Spartans escaped the Illini at home last month in a two-point victory. One of Illinois’ best players, Kasparas Jakucionis, got into foul trouble and did not impact the game as he usually does this season.
The Lithuanian guard, who should be a first-round pick in the NBA Draft, will likely leave a stronger impact on this game, so MSU’s wings must defend him better.
Another conference loss will push the Spartans further down the standings, which they cannot afford if they want to win the Big Ten.
Win on Saturday, and you can talk about staying in the race. Lose, and you risk being a lower seed in March.
