Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Recapping Spartans' Loss to Wisconsin
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- No. 7 Michigan State's seven-game win streak came to an end on Saturday as the Spartans were bested by No. 18 Wisconsin, 77-74, in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.
The Spartans and Badgers fought to the wire, but it was the latter who prevailed, and as a result, they move on to Sunday's championship game, while the Spartans will turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament.
Michigan State found itself down 7 in the second half but managed to battle back and tie it with a bit over 6 minutes to play.
But Wisconsin won the battle down the stretch.
Our Aidan Champion recaps the contest on this latest postgame edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast. You can watch the episode below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference:
Izzo: "Well, I'm disappointed, and I think it shows you how little things can make a difference. We preach that all the time, but sometimes it doesn't go through. But I'm proud of these guys, especially these two. Coop [Carson Cooper] played awfully well, did a lot of things that we asked him to do. I think Jeremy [Fears Jr.] is playing his best basketball in the last three, four games. Jase [Richardson] has had an eight-, 10-game run where he's playing phenomenal basketball. You've got to give some credit to Wisconsin. [John] Tonje was -- he definitely, along with [Braden] Smith, were the best players in the league at that time. He played like one of them today. I thought we did a pretty good job on him most of the way, and he cut loose a little bit, and that's what great players do. And yet I thought our game plan, I thought we -- you know, they didn't get 19 3s. How many did they get, eight, nine? And they got a couple of those late. We just made some mistakes in some key runs, and that was the difference in the game. Both teams had seven turnovers. That's a hell of a basketball game. We outrebounded them, shot pretty much similar, shot pretty well from the line, so did they. So, probably a hell of a basketball game except for the couple things that happened that probably cost us."
