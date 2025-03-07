MSU Pulled Off Yet Another Double-Digit Rally
The Michigan State Spartans are outright Big Ten champions.
Many did not expect that before the season began, but Tom Izzo found something special with this basketball team. In his 30th season, Izzo gets conference title No. 11.
While Sunday’s game will still be a rivalry game, it does not have the implications it could have had if Michigan had won and MSU had lost.
The Spartans won this game similarly to how they have won many games this season: after trailing by double digits at some point in the game.
The Hawkeyes led by as many as 14 in this game, and Izzo even said they outplayed the Spartans for two-thirds of it. If not for an ill-advised Brock Harding provoking of junior guard Tre Holloman, MSU may not have won.
After Harding and Holloman’s heated interaction near half-court, the Spartans went on a 33-12 run and led by as many as 17 with just under 4 minutes to play.
Iowa went on a small run to cut the deficit in the final few minutes, rekindling unpleasant memories from two years ago for Spartan fans, but that rally was not enough.
This Spartan team does not quit or lower its intensity no matter how much it may be trailing by. The team has a killer mentality, looking for any reason to flip the switch on its opponent and take control of the game.
Despite shooting poorly in the first half, the Spartans were never out of the game. In the second half, they started to hit shots and string together stops, largely fueled by the play of freshman guard Jase Richardson and sophomore forward Coen Carr.
MSU has trailed by double digits and won six times this season. It may not be a sustainable formula for the NCAA Tournament, so the Spartans must avoid slow starts when they face tough opponents in postseason play.
MSU cannot afford to trail against the good shooting teams it will play, or it will be in trouble.
Izzo has his 11th conference title and is now looking to close out the year with a rivalry win.
He certainly does not want to see his team face another double-digit deficit.
