Michigan State Gained Important Tournament Experience
The historical season for the Michigan State Spartans ended in the Elite Eight, where they were defeated by the No. 1 team in the NCAA Tournament, the Auburn Tigers.
Auburn's experience, as one of the oldest teams in the country, was evident, as the Tigers made timely plays when it mattered most.
For the Spartans, senior guard Jaden Akins was the only player with any considerable experience past the first weekend of the tournament. Akins scored 15 points in the loss, making a few threes to cut the deficit, but it wasn’t enough for Michigan State to complete the comeback.
MSU coach Tom Izzo was frustrated with some of the mental mistakes the Spartans made, which can be credited to inexperience on the biggest stage in college basketball.
“Maybe pressure, maybe the fact I didn’t have any guys really, other than Jaden, play in a big game in the NCAA Tournament,” Izzo said.
Spartan forward Jaxon Kohler believes that this loss will fuel the team to come back even better next season.
“That this feeling is what drives us, to get in the gym more, shoot more shots, and get better as a player and as a team, so I think all of us can savor this moment and make sure that we're never going to feel this again,” Kohler said.
Even though the Spartans are a young team that is building towards the future, they will be losing some very important pieces this offseason. Michigan State forward Frankie Fidler, center Syzmon Zapala and Akins, are all graduating and have no eligibility remaining.
Also, the Spartans will be monitoring the decision of freshman guard Jase Richardson, who has been a projected lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Richardson will weigh his options over the offseason before making any decisions about his future.
If Richardson returns to East Lansing for his sophomore campaign, Michigan State will be in a much better position to return to the NCAA Tournament and make another deep run.
Izzo compared this team to earlier seasons of Mateen Cleaves’ career, where the Spartans had to build on consecutive tournaments before reaching the ultimate goal, a national championship.
