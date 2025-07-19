MSU's Akins Finishes Summer League with a Bang
Former Michigan State guard Jaden Akins did what he needed to do to give himself a shot at making an NBA roster or at least get assigned to the G League.
In what was the Orlando Magic's final NBA Summer League game on Friday, a 92-69 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Akins finished second on the team in scoring with 11 points, going 5-14 from the field with one made 3-pointer. He also added four rebounds and was a menace defensively, recording a team-high three steals.
Akins did what a prospect on the fringe of making a roster can only hope to do in Summer League -- he got better with every game, and that should only help his chances of getting an opportunity.
The former Spartan star didn't play in Orlando's first game but would see just over 4 minutes of action in its second game. The following game, he turned in 3 points, three steals and an assist in more than 17 minutes of action.
Then, on Wednesday, Akins tallied 9 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in nearly 15 minutes of play.
It took him a bit to get in the swing of things, but Akins showed he's deserving of a shot at either the NBA or the G League, especially with his strong defense, which he's been known for, having made the Big Ten's All-Defense team last season.
Akins played four seasons at Michigan State and was the team's leading scorer last season as he helped lead the Spartans to a Big Ten title and Elite Eight appearance.
His teammate, Jase Richardson, who overtook the role as the team's go-to scorer down the stretch, was with Akins in Summer League, of course, having been drafted by the Magic with the 25th overall pick of last month's NBA Draft.
Richardson showed out in the two games he played, scoring 14 points in Game 1 and 19 in the second game. He did not play in the final three games, likely having shown the coaches everything they needed to see.
Orlando went 0-5 in Summer League action, but the two Spartans represented their alma mater well, and both should have a bright future ahead of them.
