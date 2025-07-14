MSU's Richardson Continues Proving the Doubters Wrong in Summer League
Jase Richardson was at it again on Sunday night.
The former Michigan State star built on his NBA Summer League debut with another impressive outing, this time recording 19 points on 50% shooting, while adding four assists and two rebounds in the Orlando Magic's loss to the Toronto Raptors.
This followed Richardson's 14-point performance against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. He shot 5-8 from the field and made two 3-pointers in that contest.
Richardson had originally been projected as a lottery pick before the NBA Combine when concerns rose regarding his size. Some didn't even think he was ready for the league yet.
But the rookie is proving he belongs, now having scored a combined 33 points in his first two Summer League contests.
The Magic selected Richardson with the 25th overall pick of this year's NBA Draft, once again joining a team his father, Jason Richardson, had played for.
Jase Richardson had just 2 points going into halftime of Sunday's contest. His second-half burst was very similar to his debut when he scored just 5 first-half points. The switches are a reflection of what he learned about making halftime adjustments at Michigan State.
"Going into halftime at Michigan State, it was a war in there," Jase Richardson said following his debut last week. "So just taking that in here, remembering that the adjustments that we have to make as a team. Try to talk and see what they (teammates) see."
Following Sunday's game, Jase Richardson said his "pace" has been emphasized through this early going of Summer League.
"Not trying to get rushed when guys like Jamal Shead, who's a top defender in the league, and he's pressuring you," he said. "So just taking my time, slowing down and just seeing what I'm seeing."
Jase Richardson's former Spartan teammate, Jaden Akins, is also on the Magic's Summer League roster and made his debut on Sunday. He recorded an assist in just over 4 minutes of action.
Jase Richardson, Akins and the Magic will be back in action on Tuesday when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.
