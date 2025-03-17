WATCH: Michigan State's Jaden Akins Talks NCAA Tournament
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Jaden Akins is on the best team he's ever been a part of at Michigan State.
Prior to this season, the senior guard had only been familiar with fighting for a tournament bid down the final stretch of the season, a situation that isn't typically the norm under Spartans coach Tom Izzo.
This year, Michigan State is back to being a tournament contender; it was revealed as a 2-seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Sunday and will face 15-seeded Bryant in Cleveland on Friday.
Akins has been to The Big Dance before, but never with expectations this high. The Spartans haven't been a 2-seed since 2019.
The veteran addressed the media shortly after the bracket reveal. You can watch below:
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo spoke to the media after Akins. Below is a transcript from his opening statement:
Izzo: "Well, there's nothing like Selection Sunday day. I remember my first one, I remember a couple where I was sitting waiting for the second-to-the-last name to come up, and thank God today, ours came up early. And it's ironic -- Bryant; Phil Martelli and I were on a lot of committees in the last six, seven, eight years. I'd have to say he's one of my better friends in coaching, and he just sort of retired last year. And his son, Philip, I know. In fact, I called him yesterday to congratulate him on winning and getting in the tournament. Because I had talked to Phil, and ironically, now, we're going to play him. So, I can't say I know a ton about them. I know a little bit, that their pace is very good. I'll know a lot more at the end of tonight. And I have been part of a 2-15 loss, so been there, done that. As I told my team, when you stay here 30 years and you're in 27 or [2]8 NCCA tournaments, you've kind of been through everything. And so, I don't feel comfortable with anything, and I don't feel afraid of anything. And that's kind of the place I'm at and where I'm at."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.