EXCLUSIVE: Michigan State's Jaden Akins Talks Senior Day, More
EAST LANSING. Mich. -- Michigan State's Senior Day is an iconic tradition in college basketball.
On Sunday, three more Spartans will kiss the floor before heading off the Breslin court for the final time. It will be just a bit more special for one, in particular, though, as of the three seniors, Jaden Akins has been around the longest, having played his entire collegiate career at Michigan State.
Michigan State Spartans On SI caught up with Akins on Friday, getting his thoughts on the special day, his fellow seniors and the opponent that awaits -- Michigan.
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference that followed the Spartans' 91-84 win over Iowa on Thursday:
Izzo: “This team outplayed us 75% of that game. Did a hell of a job. And I came in here about six, five years ago with a guy named Miles Bridges, who was a hell of a player. But I lost three centers that year, and we were a very average team. And I think how they competed tonight and what they did, I just want to take my hat off to them. To [Payton] Sandfort, he’s had a hell of a career. It was an honor and a privilege to have him in this league. And Franny [Fran McCafferey] better keep grinding it because the guy can coach. We did a poor job the first half. I didn't think my team was ready to play. We kind of reverted back, and it hasn't happened much this year. But in my humble opinion, we tried to change our identity, and all of a sudden we're going to be pretty boys and shoot 16 3s in a half and this, that the other thing, we didn't guard anybody. They were killing us in every way, shape and form. And did we wear them down a little bit? Maybe. We’ve done that to a lot of people. Did we just check a little better? Maybe. But we got outplayed a majority of that [game], and yet, I do give my team credit for having some character on the road to come back when it didn't seem like it was our night, and for that, I'm greatly appreciative. So, it was a tough win. Final score was not indicative of the game, and boy, they [Iowa] a hell of a job making some shots and back-cutting and moving. I mean, that’s the toughest offense to cover, that I’ve covered all year when we played Kansas and [North] Carolina and Memphis and all the Big Ten schools. Tough.”