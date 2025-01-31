Should MSU be Worried About Akins?
It’s hard to poke holes in a Michigan State team that is 18-2 and has won its last 13 games.
Although MSU has not shot the ball well from beyond the arc, it is finding convincing ways to win games.
However, one player has struggled in recent games: senior guard Jaden Akins. Tom Izzo expected a lot out of his senior, and he leads the team in scoring, but he has struggled at many times this season.
Over his last five games, Akins is only connecting on 33 percent of his shots. He is filling up the scoreboard, but he has not been very efficient.
Akins has also contributed to the Spartans’ three-point struggles. This season, he has hit just 29 percent of his 3s and connected on only eight of his last 23 shots from deep (34.7 percent).
The Spartans need someone to help them break out of this shooting slump, and Akins would be a prime candidate. However, he has not delivered on that end.
Akins has done plenty of things well this season. It would not be fair to point out all his struggles without highlighting his strengths, namely how well he has played on defense.
Izzo puts Akins on the opponent’s best guard, often taking that player out of their offensive rhythm. He has been one of college basketball's best guard defenders since earning major minutes in his sophomore season.
Akins also averages 1.6 assists per game, which doesn’t seem like a high number, but it is the highest mark of his career. He is making the right passes and not turning the ball over at a high rate.
The Spartans need leadership from their senior guard on the floor, and he has not taken the leap that was expected of him. There is still time for him to turn things around, but there is a fair argument to be made that Akins has been disappointing thus far.
If Akins can start hitting more of his outside shots and delivering in more clutch moments, he can turn things around for himself and set the tone entering the NCAA Tournament.
Should the Spartans be worried about Akins’ long-term outlook, though?
Probably not. They’re winning despite him not playing his best ball. He has time to turn things around.
