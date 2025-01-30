Does MSU Have to be a 3-Point Threat to Win Big Ten?
The biggest storyline about this Michigan State Spartans team has been their poor shooting from beyond 3-point range.
While Tom Izzo’s team is 18-2 and on a 13-game winning streak, many, including Izzo, are waiting for the team to connect on their long-distance shots.
The offense is still efficient at getting players open and manufacturing good looks. Players are just not connecting on them.
There have been flashes of how good the team could be from beyond the arc this season, but they have not come consistently. The Spartans' undefeated record in two months, despite not shooting the ball well, is impressive.
MSU is shooting just 28.9 percent from 3-point range, ranking 344th in the country. This stat shows just how elite the Spartans have been at every other facet of the game, and they are still undefeated in Big Ten play.
The toughest stretch of MSU’s schedule comes in February. Can the Spartans continue their win streak, even if they don’t shoot it well from deep?
It may be tough against some of the best competition they will face.
MSU looked good shooting the ball against Minnesota at times. Tre Holloman caught fire and hit three 3-pointers in less than a minute, while Jaxon Kohler showed off his improved range. Other than that, though, the team still struggled to connect on many outside shots.
Despite what the numbers say, this is not a bad shooting team. You don’t look at Jaden Akins wide open in the corner and think, "He’s going to miss this.’" As long as Jeremy Fears Jr. keeps finding open players and getting them good looks, the Spartans have a chance to improve from 3-point range.
Sometimes, though, it feels like it’s a matter of "if," not, "when" the Spartans will start hitting their threes. They may just be a good shooting team with bad luck.
The teams vying for the MSU’s spot atop the conference are shooting it well from three. Purdue connects on 38 percent of its 3-pointers, second in the Big Ten and 19th in the country. Michigan hits on 37 percent.
Does MSU have to be a good 3-point shooting team to win the conference? While it is great in many aspects of the game, it may not be able to afford to continue shooting at this percentage to take the crown.
There is not much more Izzo and the Spartans can do to improve their shooting. The shots just have to go in.
