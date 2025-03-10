WATCH: Michigan State G Jaden Akins Reflects on Senior Day, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 8 Michigan State was able to send its seniors out the right way in their final game at the Breslin Center on Sunday, as the Spartans took care of business against No. 17 Michigan, routing the Wolverines, 79-62.
One of the seniors honored, of course, was senior guard Jaden Akins, who turned in 11 points, 9 of which came from beyond the arc as he made three of the Spartans' three 3-pointers. He also added five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Akins addressed the media after the game, reflecting on Senior Day while looking ahead to what's next.
You can watch part of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference:
Izzo: "As you get older, you don't know when you'll get another opportunity to enjoy something. But so many people I want to thank. I just think our marketing people are brilliant. Our AD, our president. And everybody did their job, and our fans and former players -- that's why I never wanted to leave this place. And I know every place has good things and bad things. We've had our share of bad things. But I just love the direction we're headed. I'm glad I stuck around to hopefully be part of this resurgence. And not for the athletics, for the program, I'm just talking about for all of us. So, the game was -- I thought we played awfully well first half. We really did, shot it better, didn't turn the ball over, two turnovers. They had a bunch of them. The second half, we started out good, we get that 25-point lead, and then, we were poor, and they were good. Give them credit, they were good. But we turned the ball over like I haven't seen. I mean, we're spin dribbling, we did some crazy things. And so, I think it'll be a good teaching point in the film session that you can't have those leads; you get in the tournament when it's one-and-done, and those things cost you. So, hopefully, we'll learn from it.”
