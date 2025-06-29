Richardson Relates One Key Quality from MSU to Magic
Michigan State's newly drafted first-rounder Jase Richardson spoke to the media in his introductory press conference for the Orlando Magic on Friday afternoon. He was joined by second-round pick Noah Penda, Magic president Jeff Weltman and head coach Jamahl Mosley.
Both rookies were asked a litter of questions relating to draft night, their first impressions of the organization, but one response from Richardson really stood out. He was asked what piques his interest with this current Magic team and what excited him about joining this rising group.
"What I'm seeing from this team is it's a really hard-nosed defensive team," Richardson said. "These guys really get after it defensively, so I think that's one of the biggest things that I really like about this team. It's kind of like a Michigan State, you're going to go out there and we're going to play defense, the whole game."
Rarely do you hear a newly drafted player highlighting the defensive side of the ball right off the jump, but that is how head coach Tom Izzo and the Spartan staff educated Richardson on how to play the game. A big reason why Orlando took him might have been because he fit that gritty defensive mold.
One thing the Spartans have always prided themselves on, as long as Izzo has been at the helm, is attention to defensive detail. A big reason why the Spartans went 17-3 in the Big Ten last year, with a 7-0 record against fellow first-round picks this past season, was because of their defensive prowess.
Richardson has a prior relationship that is on the current roster in third-year guard Anthony Black. The two attended camp together a few years back when Richardson was still a young high school player. Richardson could possibly play with former Spartan and 11-year veteran Gary Harris as well.
"I went to Kyrie [Irving] camp with Anthony Black a couple years ago," Richardson said. "So that's one of the relationships that I have."
Black is currently the backup point guard off the bench behind Jalen Suggs, averaging 9.4 points and 3.1 assists last year for the 41-41 Magic that lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, 4-1.
