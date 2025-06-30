Grizzlies to Buy Out Veteran Guard Cole Anthony, Making Him Unrestricted Free Agent
Anthony was acquired in the Desmond Bane deal with Orlando.
The Memphis Grizzlies are working with the representatives of veteran guard Cole Anthony to secure a buyout for the 25-year-old that would make him an unrestricted free agent, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Anthony, who has spent his entire career with the Orlando Magic, was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this month as part of the package that helped the franchise acquire veteran wing Desmond Bane.
In short order, Anthony will be able to find his next team on the open market and will never play a game for the Grizzlies.
Anthony played in 67 games last season for Orlando, averaging 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 42.4% shooting from the floor and 35.3% shooting from three.
