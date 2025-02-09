How Legacy Recruiting Just Paid Off For MSU's Tom Izzo
No. 9 Michigan State is fresh off an explosive win at the Breslin Center over a stout Oregon team, 86-74. In a game that looked ugly going into halftime, Tom Izzo's deep, talented squad that brings a threat from everywhere on the court unloaded to win by double-digits.
It was an example of this team's resilience and another reason as to why Spartan faithful are confident this season could end in a deep NCAA Tournament run.
The biggest win from this game? Izzo's legacy pipeline. In front of the 2000 national championship team and his own father, Spartans legend Jason Richardson, Jase dropped a whopping 29 points, an assist, five rebounds, and a blocked shot in his starting debut for the green and white.
The freshman exhibited savvy ball skills, slashing ability, a dangerous jumper, and the hustle and athleticism Izzo likes in his guards.
Of course, it really exhibits Izzo's recruiting prowess. The 2023 recruiting class was quite possibly the gem of Izzo's time on the trail, landing several blue-chippers and neon names. 2024, headlined by Richardson, was slept on. It would be incredibly hard to follow up a class like the one of '23.
Yet, Izzo proved to make the most of it. Analyst Adam Finkelstein was high on the four-star Richardson, who was the No. 32 player in the class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
"Richardson is a southpaw combo-guard who has been known for his upside since he was younger, but is now turning potential into production at an increasing consistent rate," Finelstein wrote in his evaluation. "He’s highly versatile and legitimately able to impact the game in a multitude of ways on both ends of the floor.
"Offensively, he is equally comfortable playing on or off the ball. With the ball in his hands, he can create pace in the open floor and rise-up to finish explosively above the rim. He’s capable of getting paint touches in the half-court as well and then very adept at spitting the ball out after collapsing the lane. While he still has to fill-out his frame and develop his body, he also has multiple finishing moves in his bag. Richardson has also made notable strides as a shooting threat from behind the arc, which opens up the rest of his game."
"Defensively, he can move his feet, has quick reactions, and can be a playmaker both on and off the ball. Again though, the progression of his frame and ability to play through contact will take his game to new levels."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
