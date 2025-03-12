MSU's Richardson Proves More Than a Legacy
Before the 2024 season:
Michigan State guard Jase Richardson is a four-star blue-chipper and the No. 32 recruit in the 2024 class (247Sports Composite), and the son of Spartans basketball royalty Jason Richardson.
Now?
Richardson is a Big Ten All-Freshman team selection, third-team All-Big Ten selection and a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Averaging 11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 52.4% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, Richardson might be the hottest player on a Spartans squad that wrapped up the outright Big Ten title quite easily -- and a team that is not lacking talent or depth.
It's safe to say that Richardson, in just one season, has carved out quite the legacy himself in the annals of Michigan State hoops.
"It’s super rewarding for me,” Jase Richardson told Larry Lage of The Associated Press. “I had to come here and forge my own path because a lot of people are going to try to equate everything I do to my dad. I had to come in here, work hard, stay disciplined and show people what I could do.”
Former Purdue star and analyst Robbie Hummel told Lage, "With the way he’s played in the most important stretch and in the most important games, he’s deserving [of accolades]. Even if maybe his overall numbers would suggest that he comes up short, I would disagree.
“He’s efficient in every facet and his demeanor is really like an upperclassman. I just love his calmness.”
Richardson's own head coach, Tom Izzo (who just won a fourth Big Ten Coach of the Year award on Monday), said, "There can’t be many guys that I’ve coached that are as efficient and as confident — not cocky, not arrogant. He’s been a freshman that has been very influential in Michigan State winning a Big Ten championship.
“That does not happen very often. It hasn’t over my whole career.”
Richardson has taken college basketball surprise; there is little doubt as to that fact. On a team that has been blessed with depth and talent at just about every spot, the 19-year-old has shined bright.
