Spartans' Guard Play Leads Them Over Rival
The No. 14 Michigan State Spartans made a statement on the road against the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines. The Spartans’ guard play was a key reason for their impressive 75-62 victory.
Spartan guards Jase Richardson, Jaden Akins, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Tre Holloman carried the load, scoring 60 of Michigan State’s 72 points.
Richardson didn’t disappoint while getting his first taste of the rivalry. The freshman ignited the Spartans’ offense early on, scoring the first five points for Michigan State. Richardson had his best away game of the season with 21 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Akins, Michigan State’s leading scorer on the season, struggled from the field, shooting 28 percent from the field and 16 percent from 3-point range. But the senior’s inefficient scoring didn’t deter him from being aggressive. Akins was able to get to the rim and make baskets when it mattered most in crunch time.
Holloman was the spark off the bench that the Spartans have relied on all season. Michigan State began to pull away from the Wolverines partly due to Holloman's three consecutive threes. The junior also made an impressive outlet pass to Richardson, which resulted in a transition layup.
Fears hadn’t played his best basketball as of late, failing to score double-digits in eight of his last nine games. But the redshirt freshman turned it around against Michigan, scoring 10 points, including a bank-in 3-pointer to send the Wolverine faithful home early.
The Michigan State guards were great on offense but also on the defensive end as well. The Spartans held Wolverines guards Tre Donaldson and Rubin Jones to a combined five points, on 25 percent shooting.
Spartans coach Tom Izzo needed his guards to step up as the Michigan frontcourt had the answers for Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler, who had been on a hot streak entering Friday’s game.
Guard play has always been a crucial factor during March. Typically, the best teams run their offense through elite playmaking guards. This performance in a hostile environment by the Spartans’ guards is a great sneak peek into what they can do in the postseason.
