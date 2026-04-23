Ratings Boost for MSU's Jervis Proves Ready for Major Role

Know the name Jasiah Jervis. He's going to be an important piece for Michigan State right away.

It seems like MSU's only transfer portal loss this cycle will be combo guard Divine Ugochukwu . His 11th-hour entry aside, one of the reasons his decision to leave makes some sense is that there is a bit of a logjam in the Spartans' backcourt.

Jervis Gets Ratings Bump

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis is the Journal News/lohud Boys Basketball Private School Player of the Year March 26, 2026. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jervis is one of the guys responsible for that. Coincidentally, not long after the news dropped on Wednesday morning of Ugochukwu's departure, Jervis' ranking on the 247Sports Composite was bumped up enough that he reached 5-star status. He's now up to 26th overall in the class of 2026.

Assuming the rankings hold the rest of the way, that update makes Jervis the first 5-star composite prospect to come to Michigan State since Xavier Booker (No. 14 overall) arrived with the 2023 class. Jervis is the first 5-star guard since Max Christie (No. 20 overall) arrived in 2021.

Pathway to Big Playing Time

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis (25) during game against Cardinal Hayes during the CHSAA AA Archdiocesan Championship at Mount Saint Michael Academy in the Bronx Feb. 21, 2026. Stepinac won the game 67-51. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ugochukwu switching schools gives Jervis more oxygen in this rotation. He was going to play right away, but there is a bit of a question right now about who will start at shooting guard. Point guard will be Jeremy Fears Jr. by a landslide (Jervis can potentially be MSU's third option there), but there are a few candidates to get the bulk of the minutes at the two.

The two players on the roster who will compete are Kur Teng and Jordan Scott . Teng started a few games at shooting guard at the beginning of last season, but never played at a high level consistently enough to stick there. Scott took over later on and started the final 13 games of the year, but also slumped a bit in the season's final weeks -- potentially hitting a bit of a "freshman wall."

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis (25) during game against Iona during CHSAA AA quarterfinal at Fordham University in the Bronx March 1, 2026. Stepinac won the game 67-51. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scott can also end up being a small forward, playing on the wings with Kaleb Glenn and Coen Carr . That move would essentially make the battle for the starting spot at the two between Jervis and Teng. A starting line of Fears, Jervis, Scott, Carr, and then a portal center really doesn't feel like something out of the question.

Jervis will have to earn that starting spot, though. But if that 5-star rating is correct, it won't take him long. Two seasons ago, the talented freshman who emerged later in the year was Jase Richardson, who did enough to become a one-and-done player (I think Jervis has a chance to be one, too). This year, it was Scott. Jervis is the obvious favorite to be the one next in line for next winter.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Louisville during the first half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images