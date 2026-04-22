Instant Analysis of MSU's Transfer Portal Addition of Anton Bonke

Michigan State has found its new center from the transfer portal.

Anton Bonke has committed to MSU, according to a report by Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress on Wednesday afternoon. Bonke, who stands at 7-foot-2, averaged 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game at Charlotte last season. He's technically testing the NBA Draft waters, but everything seems to indicate that he'll be playing for the Spartans in 2026-27.

Feb 8, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers guard Sincere Parker (23) shoots the ball against Charlotte 49ers center Anton Bonke (49) during the first half at FedExForum. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

This might be the first and only transfer portal pickup of the offseason for Tom Izzo and Michigan State. There is at least one more roster spot available after Divine Ugochukwu's departure in the portal, but the overall roster does look pretty complete now with Bonke's commitment.

Bonke is currently ranked 108th overall in the portal this cycle, according to On3. He was ranked 13th among all centers and was considered the fourth-best available center on the market at the time of his commitment.

Instant Reactions to Bonke's Commitment

Dec 20, 2024; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Deivon Smith (5) shoots the ball over Providence Friars center Anton Bonke (5) during the second half at Amica Mutual Pavilion. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

This isn't a home-run commitment at center that a ton of fans were hoping for in the transfer portal, but Bonke is very solidly in that B-plus or A-minus range on my scale. MSU seemed to be between him, Charleston transfer Christian Reeves, and Washington transfer Franck Kepnang. Bonke was my first choice , and the guy who I think increased Michigan State's ceiling the most among that group.

First of all, you cannot teach size. He's 7-foot-2, making him the tallest player to come through East Lansing in some time. Most centers in the Izzo era have been in that 6-foot-10 or 6-foot-11 category. You know Bonke is going to provide some very nice rebounding numbers with that much size --- he was 13th in the NCAA this season in total rebound percentage.

Feb 8, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte 49ers center Anton Bonke (49) handles the ball against Memphis Tigers forward Aaron Bradshaw (11) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Bonke is still going to be a little bit raw in some ways, though. He only started playing basketball when he was 16, but he actually still moves pretty well on the court for someone so new to the game at his size. A pessimist can understandably look at that and be concerned, but I think that it shows that Bonke is very, very capable of making the jump to the Big Ten level after being a productive player in a decent mid-major conference last season.

Right now, you've got the group of Bonke, Jesse McCulloch, and Ethan Taylor ready to play center. Both Bonke and McCulloch can stretch the floor and provide some interesting things offensively. Taylor might need that freshman season to develop a bit before he's truly ready for a bigger role, but he'll be a solid option at 2a or 2b on the Spartans' depth chart behind McCulloch.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images