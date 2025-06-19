Jason Richardson Reveals Just How Devoted Jase Richardson is to Basketball
Michigan State's Jase Richardson is less than a week away from -- likely -- hearing his name called at the 2025 NBA Draft.
It's no accident Richardson is on the verge of achieving his dream of making it to the next level.
Like any great athlete, Richardson has put in the hours on and off the court. He studies the game in ways you may not expect a 19-year-old would.
Richardson's father, Jason Richardson, a fellow Spartan himself, of course, revealed just how devoted his son is during an interview with NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson.
"For him (Jase Richardson), he’s just a basketball purist where he watches a lot of basketball," Jason Richardson said.
"He watched current games, he goes back and watches games from the 70’s-80’s; he go back and watch my era of basketball so, he’s a basketball purist and he understands it because he has such a high IQ so he really just focuses on what’s at task for him and that’s taking it one step at a time.
"For him, it’s always about playing the game he loves and it’s almost a pure thing when you watch him play because he plays with so much energy and he plays with so much pride and it’s those things that remind you as a kid when you watch him play like, Man! He really enjoys what he does! And it brings you back to the times where you were a kid and loved how much you loved the game and you would just play just for the pure love of it.
"So it’s actually a joy for me to see him just to have that love, that pureness for basketball and nothing else motivated him to do it but just to play it."
The father and son played their freshman seasons at Michigan State 25 years apart. Jason stayed one more year and would blossom into an All-American, establishing himself as one of the best to ever don the Green and White. He went on to be drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the fifth pick of the 2001 NBA Draft.
Now, Jase Richardson is getting ready for his moment after just one year of college ball.
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will be next Wednesday.
