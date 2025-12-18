Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cooper Flagg, Steph Curry, Victor Wembanyama)
NBA prop bettors, rejoice.
After several days of short NBA slates with very few props to consider, there are 12 games in action on Thursday night as several teams return to their usual schedules after the NBA Cup gave many teams a much-needed break over the past week.
A ton of stars will take the floor on Thursday, including Jalen Brunson, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cade Cunningham and more, giving bettors a ton of choices for player props.
But, stars aren’t the only players worth considering in the prop market, and there are a few players that I’m eyeing for Thursday’s action, including the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
So, here’s a full breakdown of each prop I’m taking and the latest odds on Dec. 18.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 18
Mikal Bridges 25+ Points, Rebounds and Assists (-126)
Even with several New York Knicks starters on the injury report, we do know one guy that will play is Mikal Bridges.
The NBA’s current iron man has not missed a game in his career, and he’s having a strong 2025-26 season, averaging 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
Bridges had just 11 points in the NBA Cup win over the Spurs on Tuesday night, but I’m buying him in a potentially expanded role if Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby or Josh Hart (all questionable) end up sitting out this game.
The Indiana Pacers rank 19th in the NBA in defensive rating and 28th in opponent rebounds per game, so Bridges should be able to rack up some stats – especially if he plays a few more minutes with so many guys banged up.
The Knicks win has at least 25 points, rebounds and assists in 12 games this season, and that’s while playing a tertiary role in the offense. I’ll buy him in this game in case one of the Knicks’ starters ends up sitting.
Victor Wembanyama OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-106)
Victor Wembanyama has been on a minutes limit for the San Antonio Spurs since returning from a calf strain, but he still is scoring the ball at a high rate.
On Tuesday, Wemby made 2-of-6 shots from beyond the arc in a loss to the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup Championship, and he’s made two or more 3-pointers in five of his last six games.
Prior to going down with his calf strain, Wemby had taken seven or more shots from beyond the arc in four games in a row, and he took six in limited minutes against New York. So, he’s going to be free to fire against a Washington Wizards team that is just 28th in the NBa in opponent 3s made and 24th in opponent 3-point percentage.
I think we’re getting a little bit of a discount on Wemby since he’s played fewer minutes in his last two games.
Cooper Flagg 18+ Points (-160)
No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg is really starting to come into his own as of late.
In the month of December (six games), Flagg is averaging 24.2 points per game while shooting 53.5 percent from the field. The young forward has not seen his 3-point shot fall in the 2025-26 season (he's shooting just 25.0 percent from 3), but he's starting to find his scoring groove, putting up 18 or more points in six of his last seven games.
The Detroit Pistons are one of the better defensive teams in the league, but Flagg's usage should be pretty high in this matchup, as he's averaging 16.8 shots per game in December. If Anthony Davis (calf, questionable) sits out for the second game in a row, that number would likely jump on Thursday night.
Flagg is worth a look after scoring a career-high 42 points (on 13-of-27 shooting) in a loss to Utah on Monday.
Luka Doncic 35+ Points (-149)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Doncic could be in line for a massive workload against Utah:
The Los Angeles Lakers are down Austin Reaves, Deandre Ayton and potentially Gabe Vincent (questionable) on Thursday night, which puts Luka Doncic in a great spot to lead the team in scoring.
This season, Doncic is averaging 34.7 points per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from 3. With Reaves out, there is going to be a lot more shot volume to go around in the Lakers' offense, and Doncic should benefit.
He already leads the NBA in usage rate, shots per game (23.1) and 3-pointers attempted per game (10.7). Doncic also torched the Utah Jazz for 37 and 33 points in two meetings earlier this season. The MVP candidate has scored 35 or more points in 11 of his 19 games overall.
The Jazz rank 29th in the NBA in both defensive rating and opponent points per game, so I wouldn't be shocked to see Doncic have a huge game, especially if the Lakers aren't able to pull away early. L.A. is 16-9 against the spread this season, but it did let the Jazz hang around in both of their meetings back in November.
Steph Curry OVER 28.5 Points (-121)
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has attempted to put this team on his back – when he’s been healthy – in the 2025-26 season.
Curry is averaging 29.6 points per game while shooting an impressive 48.4 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from 3-point range. He’s knocked down 18 3-pointers in two games since returning from an injury, and he’s scored over 28.5 points in seven of his last nine games.
Overall, Curry has 11 games with 29 or more points this season, and he dropped 28 (on 9-of-23 shooting) in his lone meeting with tonight’s opponent – the Phoenix Suns.
Steph is taking 2.2 more shots and 1.4 more 3-pointers per game this season, so it’s not a total surprise that his scoring is soaring. I think he’s worth a look to stay hot and clear this line on Thursday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.