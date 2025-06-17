Recent Blockbuster Trade Could Unite Jase Richardson, Former Spartan Star
The NBA's first blockbuster trade of the offseason took place this past weekend when the Memphis Grizzlies sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic.
As part of the trade, Memphis got the No. 16 pick in this month's NBA Draft, right around the area where experts are predicting Michigan State's Jase Richardson to land.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo's latest NBA mock draft has the Grizzlies taking Richardson with that 16th pick in his latest NBA mock draft.
"The Magic and Grizzlies pulled off a blockbuster trade Sunday, with Desmond Bane headed to Orlando in return for a package including this draft's No. 16 pick," Woo wrote.
"The Grizzlies are exactly the type of team that could be interested in an ultra-efficient, productive young prospect such as Richardson, who rates highly in draft models that analytics-savvy teams like Memphis often pay attention to.
"Richardson possesses an excellent feel for the game, hit 41% of his 3-pointers this season, brings strong defensive intensity and looks adept at playing off the star power of a teammate like Ja Morant, whose future in Memphis is to be determined.
"As Richardson's shot-creation diversity and offensive aggressiveness evolve, he could be someone who eventually inherits more significant ballhandling responsibilities, if the Grizzlies decide to pivot toward a youth movement."
This move, of course, would unite Richardson with former Spartan star Jaren Jackson Jr., barring a Jackson trade, which Memphis doesn't intend to do, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.
It wouldn't be the first time Jackson was paired with a fellow Spartan. He and forward Xavier Tillman Sr. were together for three-plus seasons before the Grizzlies dealt Tillman to the Boston Celtics, with whom he won the 2024 NBA title.
Jackson, who spent one season with the Spartans, was drafted by Memphis with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. He has since gone on to win a Defensive Player of the Year Award and be named a two-time All-Star and three-time All-Defensive honoree.
Jackson comes off the two best offensive seasons of his career, averaging over 22 points per game in both. He played in 74 games this season, his most since the 2021-22 season.
