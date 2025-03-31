WATCH: Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler Speaks After Loss to Auburn
ATLANTA, Ga. -- Jaxon Kohler's 2025 season ended with an impressive showing.
After struggling to get going in Michigan State's first three games of the NCAA Tournament, he turned it around with a double-double performance against No. 1 overall seed Auburn on Sunday.
Kohler finished with a team-high 17 points and 11 rebounds and admirably displayed his presence as a rising leader in this program.
The veteran has gotten a taste of a deep tournament run now, and he's going to do what he can to get his team back to that point and beyond next season.
Kohler addressed the media after Sunday's loss. You can watch some of his availability below:
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo spoke to reporters from the podium. Below is a transcript of his opening statement:
Izzo: “For the 30th year, I'm not sure I've ever been prouder of a team. There's so much coach-speak and things that go on in programs all over, but these guys gave me everything they had. I drained them of everything.
“They should take a week off. There's nothing left in them. That's kind of the way it was in the locker room. It was a tear-jerking locker room because they knew they spilled it all, and yet we thought we started out poorly, which we've had that little bit of a problem lately.
"We just couldn't recover from that 17-0 run. It wasn't through lack of effort. It wasn't through lack of anything except we played a good team.
“[Johni] Broome hurt us early. We made some adjustments, did a little better job on him after he hit those first, I think, 6 or 8 points. I thought we missed some good shots in there, but maybe some of it was their defense too.
“All in all, you don't get defined -- unfortunately, your last game wears with you. I'm asking these guys that, if it does, make sure that you do something about it in your life. For Jaden [Akins], he's not done playing basketball either.
“All in all, the most unbelievable year I've had, the most connected year I've had. I just appreciate what these guys did for myself, our program, our university, and our community.”
