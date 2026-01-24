As a former All-Big Ten, Rose Bowl champion linebacker at Northwestern in the 1990s, Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald knows exactly what it takes to succeed at the position, and his players will need every bit of that during his first season in East Lansing.



Often a strength of the Spartan defense, a program that has produced players like Carl Banks, Ike Reese, Julian Peterson, Greg Jones, and Max Bullough, among others, is suddenly looking at a mostly young and thin group in the middle of its defense. With Bullough also joining the new staff at his alma mater, there will be plenty of experience on the sideline. But how quickly can the current players turn that into success on the field?



The Departures



The most significant departure at linebacker for Michigan State is Wayne Matthews III. The Old Dominion transfer spent his final two college seasons in East Lansing, quickly becoming a staple in the middle of the defense with over 100 tackles and a few key turnovers. Because of that, he now has a shot at the NFL.



Outside of Matthews, the Spartans have lost five other linebackers from the 2025 team. Special teams ace Sam Edwards graduated, and former walk-on David Millikin is no longer on the roster. Darius Snow, Semaj Bridgeman, Marcellus Pulliam, and Aisea "Ice" Moad all entered the transfer portal.



The Returning Group



Senior Jordan Hall is perhaps the most important returning player for the MSU defense, not just at linebacker. Hall has displayed glimpses of his full potential throughout his time at Michigan State and is easily the best player on the defense with tremendous pro upside. He's a leader on and off the field, and it shows with his play.



Redshirt sophomore Brady Pretzlaff is the only other returning linebacker who has appeared in a college game. He's a former top recruit in the state of Michigan and should compete for a role on the defense. He likely would've been a more significant contributor last season if not for an injury. Redshirt freshmen Leonard Ah You, Dimari Malone, and DeJae White also return.



The Additions



Michigan State hit the transfer portal to address its lack of experience at the linebacker position, landing three veteran linebackers in Caleb Wheatland (Auburn), Dion Crawford (Buffalo), and Cam Stodghill (Albany). The Spartans also landed NC State's Kenny Soares, but he's listed as an edge rusher on the recently released spring roster.



Wheatland was a starting linebacker during three seasons at Maryland. He had a career year as a junior in 2024 but barely saw the field after he transferred to Auburn -- appearing in just three games for the Tigers, all against FCS or G5 teams.



Crawford comes from a Buffalo program that has a reputation for developing standout linebackers, and his name probably belongs in that conversation after cracking the starting lineup partway through his freshman year. He's started 21 games over the last three seasons and finished second on the Bulls in tackles in 2025.



Stodghill is listed as a linebacker but played defensive back at Albany. It's always interesting to see a player change positions, but his skills in coverage may solve one of Michigan State's biggest defensive issues. He made 116 tackles in 25 games for the Great Danes.



Spartan legacy Adam Shaw, a freshman from New Jersey, has enrolled early and joined the team for spring practice, giving him early exposure to the defense and college football as a whole. Shaw was a top-35 prospect in the state and is the only linebacker in the Spartans' 2026 recruiting class.



Overall Linebacker Outlook



The Michigan State linebacker group is thin but full of potential in 2026. Jordan Hall is the only guaranteed starter and will be one of the most important players and leaders on this team. Expect the transfer to play a key role, as they tend to do after a big coaching change. Their experience adds to a room that desperately needed it.



Brady Pretzlaff is the young player to watch, but really, anybody could come up and take a spot at this point. The Spartans have their star, but the overall rotation is as wide open as I can recall. Hopefully, that becomes a good thing for this coaching staff.

