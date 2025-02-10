Spartans' Kohler Notches Fifth Double-Double in Big Home Win
The No. 9 Michigan State Spartans (19-4, 10-2) received another marquee performance from junior forward Jaxon Kohler, who notched his fifth double-double of the season in a home victory over the Oregon Ducks (16-8, 5-8).
Kohler posted 14 points and 12 rebounds, going 5-9 from the field including a made 3-pointer. He had not earned double-digit points and rebounds in a game since the Spartans beat Oakland University back in mid-December.
It cannot go understated how crucial Kohler's production has been for the Spartans this season. He leads the team with an average of 7.8 rebounds per game on the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the country, earning 40.7 boards per game.
The third-year Spartan has taken an incredible stride this season after two underwhelming years to start his career. His playing time has increased exponentially as well. After not starting once in his first two seasons, Kohler has started 20 of the team's 23 games while playing 19.7 minutes per game.
After just three games of coming off the bench, he was inserted into the starting lineup for the Spartans' fourth game of the season and has started ever since.
Kohler is earning career highs in almost every category, boosting his points per game from 2.0 a season ago to 7.7 this year. Kohler's rebounding average skyrocketed from 2.0 to 7.8, his free-throw percentage jumped from 25% to 85%, and his overall field-goal percentage advanced from 43.5% to 48.9%.
Kohler has also found the ability to step outside and sink the three-ball for the first time in his Spartan career. He was a total 0-5 from downtown in his first two seasons in East Lansing but has hit eight of his 32 attempts this year. He may not be shooting the lights out from three, but has proven the ability.
Kohler's value and production for this team is amongst the best in the nation. At 6-9, 245 pounds, he has used his size and physicality to simply outwork opponents all year long.
The Spartans will battle the struggling Indiana Hoosiers (14-10, 5-8) at home on Tuesday night. Kohler will look to have another masterclass performance as he continues to prove why he is one of the more dominant big men in the Big Ten.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.