MSU Relying on Steps From Fears, Carr
Michigan State’s offseason has left some things to be desired for many fans.
Spartan fans wanted Tom Izzo and the staff to attack the transfer portal a bit more aggressively, but he only took three players.
With so much production leaving last year’s Elite Eight team, fans felt like Izzo did not do enough to improve the roster.
However, like last season, Izzo will rely on the in-house talent to take a step forward and the transfers to fill in where they are needed.
The current players on the roster who will carry the Spartans next season are Jeremy Fears Jr. and Coen Carr. Both sophomores made a leap as the team went on a deep NCAA Tournament run.
While both players must improve their offensive games, Izzo will lean on them to lead the way for MSU in 2025. It has worked in the past, and Fears and Carr have the competitive spirit and desire to improve.
Some may worry about the lack of perimeter shooting from either player, but Carr showed a willingness to take a shot that wasn’t a rim-crushing dunk last season and shot better than expected.
A social media video of Carr at an open run has excited fans about what Carr will do next season. If his offensive game expands again in 2025, he could play himself onto NBA Draft boards.
Fears will be the engine that makes MSU go next season. His shooting outside of drives to the paint was not effective last season, which is something that must improve if he is going to be an offensive fixture next year.
Fears is a better shooter than he realizes. The percentages were not great last year, but if he continues to be confident in his outside shot, he will become reliable from beyond the arc.
The key to Fears and Carr being the team’s top players next season is their ability to create their own offense. Fears will create for others, but he needs to be able to step into a mid-range jumper or knock down a shot from the outside.
Carr adding a handle to his offensive arsenal would make him one of the best players in the country, bar none. Adding even a mid-range to his game could make him a 15-point-per-game scorer.
The Spartans have two talented players entering their third seasons in East Lansing. Izzo will rely on them to take them back to the tournament and potentially earn him his second championship.
You can follow along with all our Michigan State athletics coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to also follow us on X (Twitter) @MSUSpartansOnSI.