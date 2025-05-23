MSU's Izzo Should Use Star NBA Defenders as Recruiting Pitch
On Thursday, former Michigan State stars Draymond Green and Jaren Jackson Jr. were named to the NBA's All-Defensive Teams.
Green earned first-team honors, while Jackson was placed on the second team. It is the fifth time Green has made All-Defensive First Team, while this is Jackson’s first time on the All-Defensive Second Team and third time making All-Defense.
Green and Jackson came to MSU with totally different stories. One was an underdog who fought his way to stardom, while the other was a highly ranked recruit who shone as a one-and-done.
While their paths were different, both grew into the players they are today because of Tom Izzo. Both Green and Jackson credit Izzo for much of their success.
Izzo can use the success of Green and Jackson to sell recruits on the program, showing them that if they come to East Lansing, they can have long, lucrative, and successful careers.
Green and Jackson’s stories being so different also helps Izzo. He can sell a diamond in the rough on being the next Draymond, while at the same time selling five-star big men on being the next JJJ.
Izzo has rarely ever had issues recruiting, as his classes are often either filled with quality players who make up the foundation of the roster or feature just two or three players who find roles for themselves.
As NIL becomes more prominent and the transfer portal grows as a recruiting tool, Izzo has voiced his displeasure with the direction college basketball is going.
As he looks for old-fashioned players who want to form relationships with coaching staffs and succeed over multiple years in East Lansing, he can use two successful NBA players he coached as recruiting pitches that are tough to beat.
Green and Jackson can even work on players who are not big men. For example, Izzo is recruiting four-star guards Jonathan Sanderson and Steven Reynolds.
Showing those two the track records of two successful NBA players should convince them that if they go to MSU, they can have success at the next level.
The All-Defensive honors for Green and Jackson were good news for those players, but also good news for Izzo.
He can put together a recruiting pitch centered around those two players that many other coaches would have difficulty countering.
Remember to follow along with all our Michigan State athletics coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to also follow us on X (Twitter) @MSUSpartansOnSI.