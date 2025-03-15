WATCH: Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. Speaks After Loss to Wisconsin
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Michigan State's trip to the Big Ten Tournament was cut short on Saturday as the Spartans fell, 77-74, to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday.
A number of Spartans had solid performances, including redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr., who continues to find consistent success in the scoring column. He turned in 14 points while dishing out a game-high six assists.
The young Spartan was crucial for his team down the stretch, but Michigan State would ultimately come up short.
Fears addressed the media after the game. You can watch some of his availability below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference:
Izzo: "Well, I'm disappointed, and I think it shows you how little things can make a difference. We preach that all the time, but sometimes it doesn't go through. But I'm proud of these guys, especially these two [Jase Richardson and Jeremy Fears Jr.]. Coop [Carson Cooper] played awfully well, did a lot of things that we asked him to do. I think Jeremy is playing his best basketball in the last three, four games. Jase has had an eight-, 10-game run where he's playing phenomenal basketball. You've got to give some credit to Wisconsin. [John] Tonje was -- he definitely, along with [Braden] Smith, were the best players in the league at that time. He played like one of them today. I thought we did a pretty good job on him most of the way, and he cut loose a little bit, and that's what great players do. And yet I thought our game plan, I thought we -- you know, they didn't get 19 3s. How many did they get, eight, nine? And they got a couple of those late. We just made some mistakes in some key runs, and that was the difference in the game. Both teams had seven turnovers. That's a hell of a basketball game. We outrebounded them, shot pretty much similar, shot pretty well from the line, so did they. So, probably a hell of a basketball game except for the couple things that happened that probably cost us."
