WATCH: Freshman Jordan Scott Talks First Experiences at MSU, More
HOLT, Mich. -- Michigan State brought in a pair of incoming freshmen, Cam Ward and Jordan Scott, both of whom were four-star prospects.
Fans seem to be more excited for the former, but Scott is an under-the-radar addition who can help this team, perhaps even early on.
Scott, who was one of the top class of 2025 prospects in the state of Virginia, could have a more significant role than expected in Year 1 with transfer junior forward Kaleb Glenn being out for the season.
The freshman forward addressed the media following his Moneyball Pro-Am debut at Holt High School on Tuesday. You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript:
On his opportunity with Glenn injury ...
Scott: "Yeah, I mean, you always hate to have injuries. Those are the worst part of sports, obviously. But with him down, we're going to have to have people fill in that role that he left. So, just having the opportunity -- showing in practice, giving off that extra, extra because I know I'm going to have my number called."
On Tom Izzo's workouts ...
Scott: "Yeah, they've been pretty intense than when I got here. Just been listening to everything that they say. All the coaches have great knowledge and just trying to be a sponge and just absorb all that knowledge. And I know I'm a freshman, so I'm going to make mistakes, but just being able to know how to adjust after that mistake and be able to not make the same mistakes over and over again."
On biggest adjustment ...
Ward: "Probably just having a lot of free time. Obviously, I'm on my own, away from my parents and everything, so I have to do all the dishes by myself ... all that, but there's definitely a lot of free time and just trying to explore campus a little bit, get to learn new things while I'm here."
On who has taken him under their wing ...
Ward: "I would say Jeremy Fears, definitely. He's been a great leader for this team, definitely a great team captain and kind of on the court and off the court, building up the new guys."
On the mentality he's noticed from the returners who come off an Elite Eight trip ...
Ward: "They're definitely on a mission. And you can just tell, just the vibes in the weight room, locker room, everything on the court, they're determined to get back there and get further than last year, and they believe that we have a team that can do that."
