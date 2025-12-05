Tom Izzo Culture in Action: A Perfect Example
In this story:
Michigan State University has had a great basketball Program for the last 31 years because of a man named Tom Izzo. Izzo is the basketball coach for Michigan State and is still coaching today. A coach is often defined by success and what they leave behind.
When it comes to success, MSU is near the top; they have several Final Four appearances and a bunch of Big Ten championships. MSU was considered the best Big Ten basketball team for a while, before NIL and the transfer portal made money mean anything.
Izzo made a living being a fantastic coach who not only tried his hardest for the basketball program but also for the future of the kids' lives. As former MSU coach Nick Saban always said, he prioritized the future of the kids he coached, and it's safe to assume Tom Izzo feels the same.
Success can stem from many things, but one of the main ways MSU succeeds is through its culture. When Tom Izzo came in, he laid down a culture of hard work. Izzo wasn't always sure he would succeed, but he knew attitude and culture came first in building a good team.
When MSU was playing Eastern Carolina University in Fort Myers this year, one of the commentators said a relatively common phrase of "You can't control everything in the game of basketball, but you can control your attitude and effort." That line right there lays out how MSU operates its basketball program. Tom Izzo doesn't ask every player to make the NBA, but to try their hardest and have a good attitude.
This culture is shown on the current team. A player who embodies hard work and grit is freshman Cam Ward. Ward notoriously has a clip of him insulting an opponent, calling them out for not working hard. No cussing, no personal insults, no basketball skill insults, but insulting his effort.
This mentality of being the hardest working on the court is evident. Jackson Kohler, who is the starting center, gets more hype than anyone in the nation when it comes to getting rebounds.
December 6th, MSU plays Duke, both teams undefeated, so someone has to lose. This game is going to come down to who has the best offensive night, as both teams have excellent defenses. There will be a lot of negatives for MSU, and it'll be up to their attitude to see who comes out on top.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's Culture when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.
Michael Woodworth attends Michigan State University. A multiple-sport athlete in high school, Woodworth developed a deep love for sports and sharing that with others. His hobbies include golf and fishing.