Tom Izzo Culture in Action: A Perfect Example

Michigan State University has had a great basketball Program for the last 31 years because of a man named Tom Izzo. Izzo is the basketball coach for Michigan State and is still coaching today. A coach is often defined by success and what they leave behind.

When it comes to success, MSU is near the top; they have several Final Four appearances and a bunch of Big Ten championships. MSU was considered the best Big Ten basketball team for a while, before NIL and the transfer portal made money mean anything.

Izzo made a living being a fantastic coach who not only tried his hardest for the basketball program but also for the future of the kids' lives. As former MSU coach Nick Saban always said, he prioritized the future of the kids he coached, and it's safe to assume Tom Izzo feels the same.

Mar 14, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) shoots the ball while Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Success can stem from many things, but one of the main ways MSU succeeds is through its culture. When Tom Izzo came in, he laid down a culture of hard work. Izzo wasn't always sure he would succeed, but he knew attitude and culture came first in building a good team.

When MSU was playing Eastern Carolina University in Fort Myers this year, one of the commentators said a relatively common phrase of "You can't control everything in the game of basketball, but you can control your attitude and effort." That line right there lays out how MSU operates its basketball program. Tom Izzo doesn't ask every player to make the NBA, but to try their hardest and have a good attitude.

Michigan State's Cam Ward celebrates after a tough finish at the rim against San Jose State during the first half on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This culture is shown on the current team. A player who embodies hard work and grit is freshman Cam Ward. Ward notoriously has a clip of him insulting an opponent, calling them out for not working hard. No cussing, no personal insults, no basketball skill insults, but insulting his effort.

This mentality of being the hardest working on the court is evident. Jackson Kohler , who is the starting center, gets more hype than anyone in the nation when it comes to getting rebounds.

December 6th, MSU plays Duke, both teams undefeated, so someone has to lose. This game is going to come down to who has the best offensive night, as both teams have excellent defenses. There will be a lot of negatives for MSU, and it'll be up to their attitude to see who comes out on top.