Spartans' Ayrault Named to College All-Star Game
Michigan State senior guard Julia Ayrault has been selected as one of the top 20 players in the country and a participant in the Lilly Women's College All-Star Game next weekend. A well-deserved honor for Ayrault as she will take the floor as a college athlete one last time.
Ayrault just wrapped up her fifth and final season of college basketball, all in a Spartan uniform. She had one of her better seasons as a Spartan, being the second-leading scorer at 14.4 points per game with 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.
The Spartans concluded their season with a tough loss to the No. 2 NC State Wolfpack (28-6) in the Round of 32 of this year's NCAA Tournament. Ayrault had 8 points, three rebounds, and a pair of blocks in the 83-49 season-ending defeat.
The Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. native was one of the more versatile and talented Spartan guards that has professional potential since former Spartan Nia Clouden, who was selected in the 12th round of the 2022 WNBA Draft. If Ayrault shines in the All-Star Game, things could develop quickly.
Ayrault will not just be going out to have fun and play a final collegiate contest, she is looking to market herself for the next level. She scored 15 or more points 16 times this season and posted a season-high 24 points in a win over Vanderbilt in late December. She has WNBA potential.
Both teams of the All-Star Game will be coached by Naismith Hall of Famers Nancy Lieberman and Cheryl Miller. Ayrault will play for one of the two women's basketball legends, as the official rosters for the event will be released next week.
In 139 career games, the fifth-year senior averaged 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest. She ended her career as a 44.3% shooter from the field and 75% shooter from the free-throw line. She was named an All-Big Ten Second Team this year and First Team, last season.
The Lilly Women's All-Star Game will be held on Saturday, April 5 at 3 p.m. ET in Tampa, Florida. Coverage of the contest will be provided by ESPN 2.
Go ahead and follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.