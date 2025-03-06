MSU's Ayrault, VanSlooten, Hallock Earn Big Ten Regular Season Honors
With the end of women’s college basketball regular season and the transition to postseason tournaments come awards, as three Spartans were honored for their efforts during the 2024-25 campaign by coaches and the media.
Graduate guard Julia Ayrault and junior forward Grace VanSlooten were named to the All-Big Ten Second Team, both selected by the coaches and the media.
Junior guard Theryn Hallock earned Big Ten Honorable Mention honors and was also selected by the coaches and the media.
The honors didn’t end there for MSU, as graduate guard Nyla Hampton was Michigan State’s representative for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
The trio of Ayrault, Vanslooten and Hallock has undoubtedly been Michigan State’s big three the entire season, leading the team in scoring. VanSlooten led the bunch, putting up a team-high 15.6 points per game — 14th in the conference — she also led the Spartans with 92 offensive rebounds on the season.
Ayrault finished the regular season averaging 14.7 points per game and had a team-high 41 total blocks in 28 games played. Hallock added 13.9 points per game on 41 percent shooting.
Ayrault, a Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan native, earned her second Big Ten honor in her five seasons at MSU, earning All-Big Ten First Team last season.
Hallock, also a Michigan native — from Grand Rapids — earned her first All-Big Ten honor with an honorable mention this season. She became the second Spartan to earn Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year after All-American Kalisha Keane won the award during the 2009-10 season.
VanSlooten's second team selection is her first All-Big Ten honor, transferring from then-Pac 12 school Oregon last season.
USC’s JuJu Watkins was named Big Ten Player of the Year, UCLA’s Lauren Betts was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, UCLA’s Janiah Barker was named Sixth Player of the Year and USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb was named Coach of the Year — all by coaches and the media.
Ohio State's Jaloni Cambridge and Michigan's Olivia Olson were named Co-Freshman of the Year by the coaches, and just Cambridge was honored by the media.
The Spartans will receive a first-round bye and face the No. 11-seeded Iowa in the second round of the Big Ten tournament on Thursday.
Michigan State will play its second-round match against Iowa at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday at approximately 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT, airing on Big Ten Network and the FOX Sports App.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan NationWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.