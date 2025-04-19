REPORT: MSU's Glenn a Top Fit in Portal
The Michigan State Spartans have been busy in the transfer portal early in the college basketball offseason.
While Tom Izzo has not spent as much money on transfer additions as some programs, he has landed two players who he believes will fit the MSU culture well.
Izzo landed Kaleb Glenn from Florida Atlantic out of the portal last week, while former Samford guard Trey Fort committed to the Spartans on Friday after a multi-day visit. Izzo saw both players this season, as MSU took down their previous squads.
Glenn appears to be a good fit for the Spartans as a wing with length who can get to the rim and shoot it well from distance.
In fact, even some of the top writers in college basketball believe Glenn was a solid get for Izzo.
247sports.com’s Isaac Trotter wrote a piece on his favorite transfer portal fits, including Glenn to MSU as an honorable mention.
On Glenn joining the Spartans, Trotter wrote:
“Glenn is a big, rangy shooter who deposits those transition treys that Michigan State always generates. The 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward gives Michigan State some serious lineup flexibility and defensive versatility. At the very minimum, Glenn should be an outstanding role player, and there's room for more as his guard skills evolve.”
The Spartans struggled to shoot the ball from deep last season, which was ultimately their undoing in the NCAA Tournament. MSU lost to top-seeded Auburn in the Elite Eight because it could not hit outside shots.
By adding Glenn, the Spartans get a big-time shooter who had similar numbers to Jase Richardson’s 2024-25 campaign. Richardson was MSU’s most reliable three-point shooter last season.
Glenn also has the athleticism and self-creation ability to score inside the paint. He must improve as a free-throw shooter, as he only connected on 62.4 percent of his shots at the charity stripe.
With the departure of Frankie Fidler, the Spartans needed to find a wing who could replace his production. They found it in Glenn, who has played with MSU point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. before.
As Izzo looks to make another deep run in the tournament, finding culture fits to maintain continuity from last season’s success became paramount.
Glenn should help him in that regard.
