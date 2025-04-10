Michigan State Lands Transfer F From FAU
Michigan State men's basketball has finally landed a commitment from the transfer portal.
Per multiple reports, former Florida Atlantic small forward Kaleb Glenn has committed to the Spartans.
Glenn, 6-7, 210 pounds, spent this past season with the Owls after transferring over from Louisville, where he spent his freshman season. He led Florida Atlantic in scoring with 12.6 points per game this past season while bringing in an average of 4.8 rebounds per game. He shot 41% from deep, averaging 3.4 shots from beyond the arc.
Glenn scored 6 points when the Owls came to East Lansing back in December.
247Sports has Glenn rated as a four-star transfer and ranked the No. 15 small forward in the portal.
A La Lumiere (Indiana) product, Glenn was rated a four-star prospect from the class of 2023. He was ranked the No. 2 class of 2023 recruit in Indiana and No. 16 small forward in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was teammates with former Spartan forward Xavier Booker and also played with Jeremy Fears Jr. when they were together on the
Glenn would go on to play 32 games for Louisville, making 11 starts. He averaged 3.9 points per game and 3.6 rebounds.
The veteran will likely replace Frankie Fidler on the wing, which makes for a solid addition and addresses a desperate need for the Spartans.
Fans can rest a little easier now, as there had been some restlessness among the fanbase as Michigan State had gone weeks without adding a transfer.
The Spartans should continue to target the portal, as there are still areas of need, but adding Glenn was a great first step.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo wasn't going to think about the portal when it had opened while the Spartans were still playing.
"What my team's done has been incredible," Izzo said before his team left for Atlanta last month. "And I'm not ready to move on. So, Jud [Heathcote], I've followed what you said. I'm going to worry today about the guys I got in this program that have done an incredible job this year, and that's it.
"And if that costs me later, so be it. But Tom Izzo isn't cheating the people that he has that have been loyal to him for this chaos that is going on out there."
Since then, the Spartans have lost three players to the transfer portal.
